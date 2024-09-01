  1. Residential Customers
Proud FCSG president Matthias Hüppi: "This is teamwork par excellence for us"

Tobias Benz

1.9.2024

After qualifying for the Conference League, Matthias Hüppi is proud of the entire staff at FC St.Gallen. He is certain: "Without teamwork, we wouldn't stand a chance against the big boys."

01.09.2024, 20:34

01.09.2024, 20:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Matthias Hüppi talks to blue Sport about the successful Conference League qualification ahead of FC St.Gallen's Super League clash against Lugano (1:1).
  • The FCSG president is certain that without teamwork, the eastern Swiss would have "no chance" against the big teams.
Show more

Stephan Ambrosious scored the fifth and final penalty to send FC St.Gallen into the Conference League in Trabzon on Thursday. No-look notabene. When asked about this, FCSG president Matthias Hüppi can't help but laugh: "That's unbelievable," smiles the 66-year-old in an interview with blue Sport.

The team and supporters had let their emotions run free on the pitch, but things had calmed down again in the hotel. "Afterwards, there was more of a quiet joy, because we all knew how far this journey through the three qualifying rounds had been."

Duel at eye level ends 1:1. St.Gallen and Lugano share the points

Duel at eye level ends 1:1St.Gallen and Lugano share the points

"On paper, everyone thought we had no chance"

Hüppi is proud of the entire team at FC St.Gallen. "It's teamwork par excellence for us. On the pitch, off the pitch and behind the scenes. We can only achieve this if we bring the unit together." Otherwise, FCSG "wouldn't stand a chance against the big boys", Hüppi is certain. "Trabzon is a team worth millions - on paper, everyone probably thought we had no chance anyway."

Conference League. St.Gallen meet Fiorentina and Heidenheim, Lugano face Gent

Conference LeagueSt.Gallen meet Fiorentina and Heidenheim, Lugano face Gent

Hüppi is positive about the upcoming season, in which the team from eastern Switzerland will be represented in three competitions for the first time in over ten years. The team is characterized by coolness and relaxation. "They are so liberated, yet focused. And that's exactly what we wanted to bring to this club." In previous seasons, the team had been a little too "stubborn" and "narrow-minded", Hüppi points out.

Hüppi believes it would be wrong to evaluate the various competitions differently. "It wouldn't be good to create a ranking. We will approach this program with a lot of enthusiasm. We will have to divide up the forces, but with Enrico Maassen and the rest of the coaching team, we have people who know exactly how it works."

Schmidt moves to Leeds. FCSG President Hüppi:

Schmidt moves to LeedsFCSG President Hüppi: "The most important transfer in the history of our club"

FCSG players and coaches are satisfied with their return to the Super League after the 1:1 draw in Lugano. With ten points from five games, the start to the season in the domestic league has definitely been a success despite the extra workload.

Thrombosis in the cerebral veins. Winti star Buess talks about shock diagnosis and comeback plans

Thrombosis in the cerebral veinsWinti star Buess talks about shock diagnosis and comeback plans

Lugano - St. Gallen 1:1. Lugano and St. Gallen share the points

Lugano - St. Gallen 1:1Lugano and St. Gallen share the points

Zurich - Lucerne 1:1. No winner at the Letzigrund

Zurich - Lucerne 1:1No winner at the Letzigrund

Draw against Luzern. FCZ remain unbeaten after Moniz's quadruple change at the break

Draw against LuzernFCZ remain unbeaten after Moniz's quadruple change at the break

Bundesliga. Heidenheim at the top of the table - Bayern beat Freiburg

BundesligaHeidenheim at the top of the table - Bayern beat Freiburg

