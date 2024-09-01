After qualifying for the Conference League, Matthias Hüppi is proud of the entire staff at FC St.Gallen. He is certain: "Without teamwork, we wouldn't stand a chance against the big boys."

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Matthias Hüppi talks to blue Sport about the successful Conference League qualification ahead of FC St.Gallen's Super League clash against Lugano (1:1).

The FCSG president is certain that without teamwork, the eastern Swiss would have "no chance" against the big teams. Show more

Stephan Ambrosious scored the fifth and final penalty to send FC St.Gallen into the Conference League in Trabzon on Thursday. No-look notabene. When asked about this, FCSG president Matthias Hüppi can't help but laugh: "That's unbelievable," smiles the 66-year-old in an interview with blue Sport.

The team and supporters had let their emotions run free on the pitch, but things had calmed down again in the hotel. "Afterwards, there was more of a quiet joy, because we all knew how far this journey through the three qualifying rounds had been."

"On paper, everyone thought we had no chance"

Hüppi is proud of the entire team at FC St.Gallen. "It's teamwork par excellence for us. On the pitch, off the pitch and behind the scenes. We can only achieve this if we bring the unit together." Otherwise, FCSG "wouldn't stand a chance against the big boys", Hüppi is certain. "Trabzon is a team worth millions - on paper, everyone probably thought we had no chance anyway."

Hüppi is positive about the upcoming season, in which the team from eastern Switzerland will be represented in three competitions for the first time in over ten years. The team is characterized by coolness and relaxation. "They are so liberated, yet focused. And that's exactly what we wanted to bring to this club." In previous seasons, the team had been a little too "stubborn" and "narrow-minded", Hüppi points out.

Hüppi believes it would be wrong to evaluate the various competitions differently. "It wouldn't be good to create a ranking. We will approach this program with a lot of enthusiasm. We will have to divide up the forces, but with Enrico Maassen and the rest of the coaching team, we have people who know exactly how it works."

FCSG players and coaches are satisfied with their return to the Super League after the 1:1 draw in Lugano. With ten points from five games, the start to the season in the domestic league has definitely been a success despite the extra workload.

