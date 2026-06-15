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Serie A Maurizio Sarri is the new coach of Atalanta Bergamo

SDA

15.6.2026 - 17:48

The new head coach for Atalanta Bergamo: Maurizio Sarri
The new head coach for Atalanta Bergamo: Maurizio Sarri
Keystone

The new coach of Serie A club Atalanta Bergamo is Maurizio Sarri. The 67-year-old Neapolitan is the third manager to take the helm of the northern Italian club within twelve months.

Keystone-SDA

15.06.2026, 17:48

15.06.2026, 18:37

A year ago, Gian Piero Gasperini moved to AS Roma after nine successful seasons at Atalanta. His successor, Igor Tudor, was dismissed back in November and replaced by Raffaele Palladino. Despite a respectable 7th-place finish, there is now no future for him either.

Sarri already looks back on a long coaching career. He won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2019 and the Italian championship with Juventus Turin a year later. Most recently, he was in charge at Lazio Rome for four seasons—with a 15-month hiatus.

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