Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli talks about emotions, satisfaction and the "Vogel-Lisi" the day after promotion. Promotion also reminds him of the old Champions League days.
After five years in the Challenge League, the team from the Bernese Oberland managed direct promotion - on the third-last matchday. Mauro Lustrinelli's team secured promotion ahead of time with a 2:1 home win in the direct duel against FC Aarau.
The day after the promotion celebrations, the Thun coach joins blue Sport for an interview via video call and reveals, unsurprisingly: "It was a long night." They first celebrated on the pitch, then in the dressing room and then took to the stage outside the stadium: "Then we went on to the city center to continue the party there."
After missing out on promotion in last season's barrage against GC, it was also a personal satisfaction for him: "I was always convinced of our work in Thun. Being coach and achieving promotion makes me extremely proud," says Lustrinelli.
He often had to sing "Vogel-Lisi" during the night, says the 49-year-old when asked, adding: "I really enjoyed watching the players, the staff and the fans. We haven't experienced that in Thun for over 20 years." Back when he was a player, he was there when they reached the Champions League: "Yesterday was a similar feeling."