Thun party like 20 years ago Mauro Lustrinelli: "It was like back then in the Champions League"

Luca Betschart

3.5.2025

Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli talks about emotions, satisfaction and the "Vogel-Lisi" the day after promotion. Promotion also reminds him of the old Champions League days.

03.05.2025, 19:30

03.05.2025, 19:35

After five years in the Challenge League, the team from the Bernese Oberland managed direct promotion - on the third-last matchday. Mauro Lustrinelli's team secured promotion ahead of time with a 2:1 home win in the direct duel against FC Aarau.

Meichtry with the golden shot19-year-old shoots FC Thun fantastically back into the Super League

The day after the promotion celebrations, the Thun coach joins blue Sport for an interview via video call and reveals, unsurprisingly: "It was a long night." They first celebrated on the pitch, then in the dressing room and then took to the stage outside the stadium: "Then we went on to the city center to continue the party there."

After missing out on promotion in last season's barrage against GC, it was also a personal satisfaction for him: "I was always convinced of our work in Thun. Being coach and achieving promotion makes me extremely proud," says Lustrinelli.

He often had to sing "Vogel-Lisi" during the night, says the 49-year-old when asked, adding: "I really enjoyed watching the players, the staff and the fans. We haven't experienced that in Thun for over 20 years." Back when he was a player, he was there when they reached the Champions League: "Yesterday was a similar feeling."

In and around the stadium: Thun's jubilation is boundless

The voices on Thun's promotion

The highlights of the game

