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Super League Mauro Lustrinelli misses first game of the new season

SDA

8.5.2026 - 12:06

Mauro Lustrinelli is suspended for three games
Mauro Lustrinelli is suspended for three games
Keystone

Mauro Lustrinelli is suspended for three matches. The FC Thun coach has been sanctioned for "insulting remarks towards the referee", as announced by the Swiss Football League.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 12:06

The situation occurred in the closing stages of Thun's away match in Basel last Saturday. According to the SFL, the disciplinary judge took Lustrinelli's apology into account in his decision.

As Lustrinelli will miss next Sunday's match against Sion due to a ban for four yellow cards, the sanction means that the player from Ticino will not only miss the last three matches of this season, but also the first of the coming season.

Lustrinelli will be allowed to take part in the trophy presentation ceremony following next Thursday's home game against Young Boys. The suspension will only apply before and during the match.

An appeal can be lodged with the acting president of the disciplinary commission within two days.

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