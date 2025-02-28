One year as Bayern's sporting director: Max Eberl. Picture: dpa

Max Eberl has been Head of Sport at FC Bayern since March 1, 2024. Time for a first interim report. What does the 51-year-old say?

DPA dpa

The Bundesliga South summit on Friday evening in Stuttgart marks a small anniversary for Max Eberl. On March 1, 2024, the 51-year-old took up the position of Chief Sports Officer at FC Bayern Munich. And what grade does Eberl give himself for his work at the German record champions?

"The grades are given by someone else," said the former Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig manager, referring to his school days when teachers were responsible for grading. "I can say that the first year at Bayern Munich was very exciting and very intense, but also filled with moments of happiness when I think of our choice of coach," said Eberl.

"Curious" search for a coach

The protracted search leading up to the appointment of Belgian Vincent Kompany was admittedly "curious", Eberl admitted, referring to a number of previous failed attempts. "We could have spared ourselves the one or other turnaround," said Eberl self-critically. "In the long run, it turned out well for us. We found a great coach."

Hasan Salihamidzic's successor emphasized that the squad had also been given "new energy" after the previous title-less season. The attacking player Michael Olise, who cost around 50 million euros, is an addition "that will do the Bundesliga a lot of good", according to Eberl.

And with the contract extensions already signed with Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the club has "kept players who have Bayern Munich in them". There was "great interest on the market" for young star Musiala (21) and Canadian Davies (24), noted Eberl.

Season so far "a very good one"

"For me personally, these are positive things that have happened. You try to do the best job possible," said the ex-professional. However, others, including the media, would have to evaluate his work.

Before tonight's game (8.30pm) at VfB Stuttgart, FC Bayern are top of the Bundesliga table, still in the Champions League and "unhappily" out of the DFB Cup. "The season has been a very good one so far. We'll see at the end whether everything has gone perfectly," said Eberl: "I'm not giving myself a grade."