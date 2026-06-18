After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Qatar in their World Cup opener, Switzerland is under pressure ahead of its second group stage match against Bosnia. Murat Yakin expects a hard-fought game but remains confident.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team will play its second World Cup group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday (9:00 p.m.).

After the 1-1 draw against Qatar, Murat Yakin isn’t worried. “I have an experienced team that can handle the pressure,” said the Swiss national team coach at the pre-match press conference.

Remo Freuler dismisses rumors that the team’s morale is low following Granit Xhaka’s public criticism: “The mood is still very good.” Show more

Just a draw against Qatar—that’s not how the Swiss national team envisioned its World Cup opener. That makes a win in the second game all the more crucial. But Bosnia and Herzegovina is a tough opponent. Murat Yakin remains his usual calm self at the press conference the day before the match. “I’m still confident. I have an experienced team that can handle the pressure.”

Yakin was criticized in particular for his substitution decisions after the opening match. Four days after the game, the Swiss national team coach admits to making mistakes. “Against Qatar, I brought on some younger players. Maybe my expectations were wrong,” says Yakin.

It’s possible that Manzambi, Amdouni, or Jashari weren’t quite ready yet to enter the game at that crucial moment. “That’s why I’m also hard on myself and have to admit my mistakes. It wasn’t these players’ fault, but mine—perhaps I chose the wrong tactics and brought on players who still need to gain more experience.”

Freuler: “The mood is still very good”

After the Qatar game, captain Granit Xhaka publicly addressed the substitute players in no uncertain terms. They should “do what the coach asks of them” and “not feel like they have to be the showman and do everything on their own.” According to a “Blick” report, these comments apparently did not go over well with some of the national team players.

Xhaka’s midfield partner Remo Freuler disagrees: “I don’t think Granit was too critical. You have to be critical when you only manage a 1-1 draw against Qatar. Then you also have to speak your mind and be able to handle criticism,” said Freuler. “If you have a problem with that, you’re in the wrong place in soccer.”

Freuler makes it clear that the mood within the team remains very good. “After the opening match, the afternoon and evening weren’t easy—there was disappointment. But starting the next day, the focus had to shift to the next game.”

A hard-fought match is expected

Freuler expects a hard-fought match against Bosnia. “We have to be mentally prepared. The key will be to capitalize on our scoring chances better than we did against Qatar.” Bosnia prevailed against Wales and Italy in the World Cup playoffs. “We’re approaching this game with great respect.” Yakin adds: “It’ll be a physical game, but we’re prepared.”

Not many changes are expected in the starting lineup compared to the match against Qatar. Yakin, however, isn’t giving anything away: “I’d field exactly the same lineup against Qatar again. That worked very well. But now we’re facing a different opponent with a different tactic. That also presents an opportunity to make some changes.”