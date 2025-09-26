Young Boys start the Europa League with a poor performance and a 4:1 defeat against Panathinaikos. blue Sport expert Blerim Dzemaili already sees the Bernese team in a minor crisis.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB lose 4-1 at home to Panathinaikos in their Europa League opener.

Loris Benito and Christian Fassnacht look for explanations for the poor performance on blue Sport after the game.

The blue Sport experts Daniel Gygax and Blerim Dzemaili are not sparing with their criticism.

This is not how the Bernese team imagined their Europa League opener. YB went down 4-1 against an unsettled Panathinaikos, who are third from last in the Greek championship.

"That was clearly our weakest performance of the season," said YB captain Loris Benito to blue Sport after the game. He can't really explain the poor performance either. Christian Fassnacht's main complaint was the Bernese side's failure to take their chances. "It just hurts incredibly."

Straight talk from Gygax and Dzemaili

Critical tones can also be heard in the blue-Sport-Studio after the game. In the run-up to the game, Fassnacht had spoken of a good atmosphere within the team. However, expert Daniel Gygax saw nothing of this on Thursday evening: "Where was this atmosphere? It would have been desirable for the team to get a jolt in the second half. But there was simply nothing more."

Blerim Dzemaili believes the Cup defeat against Aarau has left its mark: "If you lose against a Challenge League team, the mood can't be good."

When asked by blue Sport presenter Manuel Rothmund whether it was too cozy in Bern, Dzemaili replied: "Maybe so, maybe that's how it comes across. But if I were to lose in the 2nd Cup round against a team from the Challenge League, I wouldn't leave the house until I could show a reaction in the next game. But that reaction didn't come."

That's why Dzemaili sees Young Boys in a "small crisis", as he says. "They are out of the Cup and got off to a bad start in the Europa League - against this Panathinaikos. If you don't beat them now, you'll never beat them. Those are signals you have to watch out for."

Fassnacht doesn't want to paint the devil on the wall just yet: "We now have to talk to each other and discuss what went wrong - and manage to focus on the league, where everything is actually still in order. If we beat Thun, we'll be in the top three. Then - as things stand now - everything is still fine."

