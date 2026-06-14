Granit Xhaka (33) is still fired up even after the game. Here’s what he told reporters—what he felt was missing and what he now expects from the team.

Andreas Böni

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland kicks off the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Qatar.

After the match, Nati captain Granit Xhaka answers questions in the mixed zone.

For the 33-year-old, one thing is clear: “The performance wasn’t good enough to win.”

Xhaka doesn’t want to blame the heat; instead, he says it’s now time to dust ourselves off and learn from this for the next match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Show more

The captain speaks plainly. First, he criticized the team’s discipline in an SRF interview, then he doubled down during his conversation with journalists in the mixed zone. The recorded interview with Swiss and international journalists.

Granit, how bad does this result feel?

We’re not satisfied; we imagined it would go differently. But in soccer, there are always good and bad sides. That’s how it was now, how it was in the past, and it won’t change in the future. If you don’t score goals, you’ll concede them. It’s a shame, but we’re looking ahead.

Was the heat partly to blame?

No.

What happened in the second half? You were very dominant in the first. Did the opponent adjust?

The first half was very good; we created chances. In the second half, we couldn’t find the rhythm that made us strong in the first. We lacked discipline in various positions. And if you don’t have discipline on the field, you can’t beat Qatar.

The national team struggled against Qatar, especially with finishing. KEYSTONE

The first game is always very important. Do you need to change anything? And if so, what?

A lot of things. First of all, we need to get our feet back on the ground. Realize that we might not be as far along as we thought we were before the tournament. I think the result is good for us as a team, so we can see where we stand. And so we can see that we have to do more than we think.

Didn’t you have the right attitude on the field?

No. That has nothing to do with our attitude. We played good soccer in the first half and created chances. If we’d converted them, no one would be talking about this game anymore. Qatar’s goalkeeper had a world-class game. In soccer, it’s also part of the game to show respect for Qatar. They played very well in the second half. And they waited for that lucky punch—and got it.

Would you have thought such a result possible before the game?

In soccer, anything is possible.

Does it feel like a defeat?

Every draw feels like a defeat. Our performance wasn’t good enough to win.

Will you bounce back in the next match against Bosnia and Herzegovina?

We have to. We can now recover, dust ourselves off, and learn from this.

What did you think of the fans here in the U.S.?

It was great; thanks to everyone who came to the stadium today. To be honest, I didn’t think there would be so many people here. It shows that the country loves soccer, and we tried to put on a good show for them. Hopefully we can do a little better next time. Sometimes, though, results are good for the mind, to bring you back down to earth.

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