Kevin Mbabu and Midtjylland lose in Rome but remain at the top of the Europa League table Keystone

After five rounds of the league phase, a trio are at the top of the Europa League table, including FC Midtjylland with Switzerland's Kevin Mbabu.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although the previously flawless Danes lost 2:1 to AS Roma with Mbabu in the starting eleven, Midtjylland are still joint top of the table with Lyon (6:0 against Maccabi Tel Aviv) and YB conquerors Aston Villa after losing their first points of the current campaign.

Freiburg regular Johan Manzambi was given a breather in the Bundesliga club's goalless draw against Viktoria Pilsen and only came on in the 69th minute. The Breisgau side are one point behind the top three.

Dan Ndoye and Luca Jaquez also made partial appearances. However, the Nottingham Forest winger failed to score in the 3-0 win over Malmö, as did the Stuttgart defender in the 4-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles. The same applies to Ricardo Rodriguez, who was allowed to play through again for once in Betis Sevilla's 2-1 win over Utrecht.