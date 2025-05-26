Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

The season is over for Bayer Leverkusen. Granit Xhaka still makes an appearance at the weekend: in Basel, he bids farewell to his brother Taulant in St. Jakob Park - and drops a bombshell: "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too."

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Stuttgart put Arminia Bielefeld in their place in the cup final and won their first title in 18 years thanks to a 4:2 victory. Jaquez was in the starting line-up, as he had been in the 3-2 win against Leipzig, and put in a decent performance. In the 82nd minute, he was one step too late in a duel with goalscorer Kania.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is not in the Stuttgart squad for the cup final.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

As in the last three league games, Stergiou is out injured for the final against Bielefeld.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City secure third place in the Premier League after a title-less season. Akanji played in the away game at Fulham FC on the final matchday, put in a good performance and did not concede a goal with his fellow defenders.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle lose 1-0 at home to Everton at the end of the season and are lucky that their direct rivals for a Champions League place also slip up. Schär plays through in defense and is cautioned in the 38th minute.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter did their duty against Como at the end of the Serie A season. Sommer once again kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 away win. But because Napoli also won, Inter were left behind in the championship race.

Napoli Noah Okafor

Okafor sits on the substitutes' bench for the full game in the 2-0 home win. The 25-year-old made his last appearance for Napoli in mid-March. Nevertheless, Okafor is likely to have fond memories of his last few weeks with the new Italian champions.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer returns to the starting eleven for the match against Genoa. But the 28-year-old had a performance to forget. He was substituted at half-time after conceding three goals and receiving a yellow card.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Ndoye, on the other hand, was on the pitch for the full match against Genoa, but was unable to prevent the 3-1 defeat and failed to score.

Bologna Remo Freuler

The third Bologna player is also in the starting eleven at the end of the season and is substituted in the 81st minute. Bologna finish the season in 9th place - and as cup winners.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Empoli are unable to avoid relegation from Serie A and lose 2-1 to Hellas Verona on the final matchday. Haas is still missing from his team through injury.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma surprised everyone in the away game at Atalanta Bergamo with a great turnaround from 0:2 to 3:2 and thus managed to stay in the league on their own. Sohm is on the pitch until the 78th minute, but remains without a goal.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla end LaLiga with a 1-1 draw against Valencia and 6th place in the table. Rodriguez is in the starting eleven and is off after 75 minutes. The big highlight is still to come for Rodriguez and Co.: Betis will fight for the Conference League title against Chelsea FC on Wednesday. blue Sport will be showing the game live.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Djibril Sow ends the season with a goal and an injury. The Zurich midfielder scores the Andalusians' first goal with his head in Sevilla FC's 4-2 defeat at Villarreal. After the first half, however, the two-time goalscorer of the season is replaced with an injury.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas has been missing his team through injury since the beginning of April.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert plays through for Valladolid, who have been relegated for some time. However, the 27-year-old was unable to prevent the 3-0 defeat at Leganés at the end of the season.

Other Swiss players abroad

Orange County (2nd Division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

After two defeats, Orange County returned to winning ways and defeated Colorado Springs 3-1. MacKinnon played, but did not score.

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

A bitter pill for the injured Zeki Amdouni and Benfica Lisbon. In the cup final against their city rivals, Benfica led until the 10th minute of stoppage time before Sporting managed to save themselves from going into extra time thanks to a penalty. As in the championship, Benfica lost out.

Ferencvaros Stefan Gartenmann

Stefan Gartenmann wins the Hungarian championship with Ferencvaros Budapest! It is the defender's first championship title and Ferencvaros' seventh in a row. In the final round, Ferencvaros defended their lead over rivals Puskas Academy with a 2:1 win at Györ. Gartenmann plays through once again.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah and Ludogorets celebrate the double! With the league title already in the bag, Ludogorets Razgrad also win the cup with a 1-0 victory over ZSKA Sofia. Duah started the final and was substituted in the 84th minute.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Ardon Jashari and FC Brugge had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Royal Antwerp at the end of the Belgian Jupiler League season. Because leaders Union Saint-Gilloise also won against Gent, Bruges remained in second place in the table and missed out on the league title.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Standard Liège drew 0-0 for the third game in a row, with Zeqiri still missing with an ankle injury.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Ghent suffered their seventh defeat in a row against champions Union Saint-Gilloise. Surdez is again not in the squad.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Kevin Mbabu gives Midtjylland a 1-0 lead against Randers with a volley and ultimately celebrates a 3-2 victory. But because Copenhagen also won and defended their lead on the last matchday of the season, Mbabu and Co. were unable to win the championship.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

In the final match of the season against Wolfsberger AC, Sturm Graz got the point they needed with a 1-1 draw and celebrated their second championship title in a row. Gregory Wüthrich, who played through and was yellow-carded in the 65th minute, was in the thick of it. After three league titles with YB, this is the 30-year-old's fifth league title of his career.

FC Liefering (Austrian 2nd Division) Bryan Okoh

Okoh does not have a good end to the season with FC Liefering. In the away game at SKU Amstetten, the 22-year-old was substituted after just 35 minutes with the score at 0:2. In the end, Liefering were defeated 1:3.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

After two league victories in a row, Chicago are defeated by New York City. Haile Selassie was substituted in the 76th minute, but was unable to prevent the 3-1 defeat.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

St. Louis were beaten 1-0 by the Colorado Rapids. Bürki is powerless to prevent the only goal.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Frei keeps a clean sheet against FC Dallas to help his team to a narrow home win. Seattle are 5th in the table after 15 matchdays.

Toronto Maxime Dominguez

Dominguez starts in the home game against Nashville and is substituted shortly after the 0:1 after just over an hour. The 29-year-old watched from the bench as his team ultimately lost 2-1.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

In the final game of the season in Serbia, Stojilkovic was substituted in the 67th minute with the team leading 2:1. He then had to watch from the bench as Belgrade let the game slip from their grasp and allowed their opponents Novi Pazar to slip past them in the table after a 3-2 defeat - thus missing out on the international places at the last minute.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Osijek drew 1-1 with Istra 1961 in their final game of the season. Pusic sits on the substitutes' bench for the entire match.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Ademi is once again not in the squad. The 29-year-old last played at the beginning of April.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Universitatea Cluj drew 2-2 with Rapid Bucharest at the end of the season. Van der Werff is still missing through injury.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

Al-Nasr were beaten 2-0 by Al-Ain in their final game of the season. Seferovic plays through.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

After his brilliant performance the previous week, Puertas failed to score against Al-Orubah on matchday 33. His team nevertheless won - thanks in part to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors fail to reach the quarter-finals of the Argentinian championship. The team with Lucas Blondel loses 0:1 against Independiente, with the Swiss international playing the full distance at right-back.