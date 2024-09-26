The Europa League once again provided a footballing spectacle on Wednesday evening. Here is an overview of the best scenes of the evening.
Bodö player is sent off after a penalty
Bodö player Määttä probably wasn't thinking at all when he took this swing. On the one hand, neither the referee nor the VAR had any trouble recognizing the offence in such a poor performance - on the other hand, Määttä had already seen a yellow card. The game is therefore over for him after this action.
Mbabu saves on the line
Kevin Mbabu and Midtjylland missed out on a last-second winner against Hoffenheim. The Swiss player shone in the 32nd minute with an important block on the line.
Spectacular volley saves Hoffenheim
Hoffenheim striker Max Moerstedt spoiled Mbabu's evening. The 18-year-old scored a spectacular volley in the 89th minute to equalize.
Eriksen hammers the ball into the crossbar
Want another dream goal? An Eriksen cracker to enjoy.
Bitter goalkeeping blunder
Ouch - Elfsborg keeper Pettersson doesn't look good at all when Alkmaar equalize at 1:1. In the end, the Swedes lose with a goal difference. A bitter evening for the keeper.
Sent off eight minutes after coming on as a substitute
It was also a bitter evening for Dynamo Kiev's Maksym Bragaru, who was sent off against Lazio Roma (0:3) just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute for kicking an opponent on the ankle.