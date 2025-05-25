  1. Residential Customers
Copenhagen are champions Mbabu's goal not enough for Midtjylland to win the title

SDA

25.5.2025 - 19:43

Kevin Mbabu only finished 2nd with Midtjylland behind FC Copenhagen
Keystone

Kevin Mbabu's second goal of the season is not enough for Midtjylland to win the Danish championship. FC Copenhagen successfully defended their lead in the final round and became champions for the 16th time.

Keystone-SDA

25.05.2025, 19:43

25.05.2025, 20:10

Mbabu gave Midtjylland a 1-0 lead in their 3-2 win over Randers FC at home in Herning. The Geneva full-back converted a cross with a controlled volley. Because FC Copenhagen did not show any weakness against Nordsjaelland (3:0), defending champions Midtjylland only finished in 2nd place this year.

