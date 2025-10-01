  1. Residential Customers
Real guarantor scores and scores Mbappé after his treble: "It could have been more"

dpa

1.10.2025 - 07:17

Real's superstar Kylian Mbappé is unstoppable in his second season. His coach is raving, but the Frenchman is far from satisfied.

DPA

01.10.2025, 07:17

01.10.2025, 11:38

With his Champions League goals 58 to 60, Kylian Mbappé has overtaken Thomas Müller in the all-time goalscoring list, but the Real Madrid superstar is far from satisfied. "I always want more," said the Frenchman after his three goals in the clear 5:0 win at Champions League newcomers Qairat Almaty from Kazakhstan. "It could have been more. I'll work on being even more efficient." Ex-Bayern professional Müller has 57 goals in the Champions League.

Five goals in two games in the top flight, eight goals in seven games in the Spanish championship: Mbappé is currently the guarantor for Real in his second season in Madrid. "We need his quality to develop," explained coach Xabi Alonso and emphasized: "He's decisive in every game. He's decisive in front of goal, we have to work with him to give him chances."

33 goals in 9 games. Atlético beat Frankfurt 5:1 ++ Bayern dismantle Pafos ++ Galatasaray shock Liverpool

33 goals in 9 gamesAtlético beat Frankfurt 5:1 ++ Bayern dismantle Pafos ++ Galatasaray shock Liverpool

Alonso raves about his superstar

Even though the Champions League record winners are still far from perfect this season, Mbappé can currently be relied upon. "He can deliver a fantastic season," said coach Alonso. "I'm very happy with him at the moment because he's also having a positive influence on his team-mates."

With his 60 Champions League goals, Mbappé is now sixth in the all-time goalscoring list. His predecessor in the Real jersey, the Spaniard Raúl, is in fifth place with 71 goals. At the top is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 140 goals in the top flight.

