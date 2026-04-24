Real Madrid's visibly ailing French striker Kylian Mbappé asked to be substituted shortly before the end of Friday's championship match against Betis Sevilla (1:1). This is a serious warning signal a month and a half before the 2026 World Cup.

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The captain of the French national team stopped in the 80th minute and asked his coach Alvaro Arbeloa to replace him before the end of the game, with no sign of injury or a knock.

With his face contorted in pain, he was replaced by young Spaniard Gonzalo Garcia (81st) before his team conceded the equalizer in stoppage time.