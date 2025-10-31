Best goalscorer of the past season in Europe: Kylian Mbappé is awarded the Golden Boot Keystone

Star striker Kylian Mbappé has been awarded the Golden Shoe for the best goalscorer in the European football leagues last season.

The award ceremony was held in the presidential box at Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, as announced by the Spanish record champions.

Mbappé had scored a total of 31 goals in the Spanish league in the 2024/25 season, surpassing all other professionals in Europe's top leagues. Viktor Gyökeres, who is now under contract with Arsenal, scored 39 goals for Sporting Lisbon. However, as the Portuguese league is ranked lower and the goals scored there are multiplied by a correspondingly lower factor, Gyökeres remained in second place 3.5 points behind Mbappé.