Did you sleep through the World Cup matches early Tuesday morning? No problem! We’ve got you covered.

Thunderstorm Causes Long Delay in France vs. Iraq Match

A storm around the stadium hosting the World Cup match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia caused a long delay. Although the match started on time, weather conditions deteriorated as the game progressed. The match was then suspended at halftime.

When severe weather and thunderstorms occur in the U.S., organizers follow the recommendations of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency recommends suspending outdoor activities for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within a radius of about 13 kilometers. Each additional lightning strike resets this 30-minute period.

And so Mbappé and his teammates have to wait over two hours until the extended halftime break ends and the match can resume.

Iraq Slips Up – Mbappé Stays Hot on Messi’s Heels

Not all players seem to be handling the long interruption well. Iraq defender Zaid Tahseen takes a goal kick in the 54th minute, but goalkeeper Ahmed Basil is unable to control his completely botched cross. Dembélé is on hand and, with a much better cross, sets up Kylian Mbappé, who effortlessly scores his second goal of the match, notching his 16th World Cup goal and thus remaining hot on the heels of World Cup record-holder Lionel Messi (18). In the end, France won the match 3–0.

Haaland also scores twice

Like group rival France, Norway also moves on with its second win. The Vikings secured a spectacular 3–2 victory over Senegal. Erling Haaland was involved in all of Norway’s goals, shining with an assist and a brace. Senegal closed the gap on the Scandinavians in stoppage time thanks to a brace from Ismaila Sarr, but the score remained 3–2.

In the highly competitive Group I, Norway and France have secured their spots in the knockout round. The two teams will face off this coming Friday to battle for first place in the group.

You might also be interested in