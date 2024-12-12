Kylian Mbappé had to be substituted after 36 minutes in Tuesday's important away win in the Champions League in Bergamo Keystone

Real Madrid will have to make do without Kylian Mbappé for the time being. The star striker is out due to a left thigh injury, his club announced.

SDA

However, the Madrilenians have left it open as to how long Mbappé will be out for.

Mbappé suffered the injury on Tuesday in the Champions League match at Atalanta Bergamo (3:2). The French striker was substituted after 36 minutes. He had previously given his team the lead.

Mbappé had put in one of his best performances in a Real shirt until his withdrawal due to injury. On Thursday, the Swedish public prosecutor's office also announced that the investigation into rape, which according to Swedish media had been directed against Mbappé, had been dropped.