  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spain Mbappé injured in the thigh

SDA

12.12.2024 - 15:24

Kylian Mbappé had to be substituted after 36 minutes in Tuesday's important away win in the Champions League in Bergamo
Kylian Mbappé had to be substituted after 36 minutes in Tuesday's important away win in the Champions League in Bergamo
Keystone

Real Madrid will have to make do without Kylian Mbappé for the time being. The star striker is out due to a left thigh injury, his club announced.

12.12.2024, 15:24

However, the Madrilenians have left it open as to how long Mbappé will be out for.

Mbappé suffered the injury on Tuesday in the Champions League match at Atalanta Bergamo (3:2). The French striker was substituted after 36 minutes. He had previously given his team the lead.

Mbappé had put in one of his best performances in a Real shirt until his withdrawal due to injury. On Thursday, the Swedish public prosecutor's office also announced that the investigation into rape, which according to Swedish media had been directed against Mbappé, had been dropped.

More from the department

Seferovic has finished with the national team.

Seferovic has finished with the national team"I would have liked Yakin to tell me openly that it was finished"

"We were too naive in the end"BVB goalie Kobel has regrets after defeat against Barcelona

"Then the referee has to blow the whistle"What Hamann and Jaccottet say about the controversial Stuttgart goal