Kylian Mbappé has won the Golden Boot as the World Cup's top scorer for the second consecutive time. The 27-year-old Frenchman claimed the award with 10 goals, ahead of Lionel Messi.

Rodri is named the best player of the World Cup.

Awards for the 2026 World Cup Mbappé is the top scorer, Rodri is the best player—Cubarsi and Unai Simon also received awards

The Argentine scored 8 goals. Mbappé had already outshone Messi in Qatar four years ago.

The Real Madrid forward made the difference in the third-place match. He scored two goals in the 4-6 loss to England, while Messi failed to score in the final against Spain (0-1). With a total of 22 World Cup goals, Mbappé also tops the all-time scoring list, one goal ahead of Messi.

00:06 Hier erzielt Mbappé seinen 22. WM-Treffer

Spanish captain Rodri was named the tournament's best player. The Manchester City playmaker succeeds Messi, who won the award four years ago for the second time since 2014. With Unai Simon (best goalkeeper) and center back Pau Cubarsi (best young player), two additional individual awards went to Spanish World Cup champions.