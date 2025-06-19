  1. Residential Customers
Superstar is in hospital Mbappé missing Real Madrid due to stomach flu

dpa

19.6.2025 - 16:15

Kylain Mbappé is currently unavailable for Real Madrid.
Keystone

Real Madrid's start to the Club World Cup has failed. Star striker Kylian Mbappé is missing. He is in hospital due to a stomach flu.

DPA

19.06.2025, 16:15

Real Madrid and their new coach Xabi Alonso will have to do without Kylian Mbappé for the time being at the Club World Cup in the USA. The French international is suffering from acute gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital for examination and treatment, according to a statement from Madrid. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old star striker will play in the XXL tournament after recovering from the stomach flu.

Only 1:1 against Al-Hilal.

Only 1:1 against Al-Hilal"It's a process": Real coach Alonso demands patience

Mbappé was absent from the debut of former Leverkusen master coach Alonso (43). Spain's record champions were held to a meagre 1-1 (1-1) draw by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in their first group game in Miami. In front of 62,415 spectators at the Hard Rock Stadium, youngster Gonzalo Garcia, who came on for the ill Mbappé, had put the Whites ahead after a counter-attack (34th minute).

