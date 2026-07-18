For the fourth time in this World Cup, Kylian Mbappé has scored a brace, breaking Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring record—at least for one night. The Argentine has a chance to respond in the final.

France's top striker, Kylian Mbappé, has overtaken Argentine superstar Lionel Messi on the all-time World Cup scoring list. The captain of the Équipe Tricolore scored the goals that made it 1–4 (47th minute) and 3–4 (66th minute) in the third-place match against England and now has a total of 22 goals in World Cups. Those were his ninth and tenth goals of the current tournament.

Messi has 21 World Cup goals, but he has a chance to add to that total in the final against Spain. He and defending champion Argentina will face the European champions on Sunday in East Rutherford.

Messi scored his 21 goals in a total of 33 World Cup matches. In the quarterfinal against Switzerland, he failed to score for the first time in the tournament. He also failed to score in the semifinal against England. Before kickoff in Florida, Mbappé had 20 goals in 21 World Cup appearances.

Racing past Klose at full speed

Before the XXL tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, former German national team player Miroslav Klose had led the scoring list with 16 goals. However, Mbappé and Messi have pulled away from the 2014 World Cup champion—who played in 24 World Cup matches—in impressive fashion.

In any case, this World Cup is shaping up to be a scoring contest among the world’s top stars. Mbappé has already scored ten goals in the tournament so far, while Messi has eight. Erling Haaland, whose team Norway has since been eliminated, has seven, and England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each had six goals heading into the third-place match. Bellingham sealed the victory with the goal that made it 6–4, tying Haaland’s tally. The man of the match, however, is hat-trick hero Bukayo Saka.