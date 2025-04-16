Kylian Mbappé was shown the red card last weekend after a horrendous foul. Now the Spanish league has announced the suspension, causing astonishment: the superstar will only be banned for a single game.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kylian Mbappé was sent off after a brutal foul in the match against Alavés following the intervention of the VAR.

The disciplinary committee of the Spanish FA RFEF has now announced the length of the ban: It is just one match.

Mbappé is therefore eligible to play in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, which has caused outrage in the Barça-affiliated media in particular. Show more

Superstar Kylian Mbappé made the headlines in Real Madrid's unspectacular 1-0 win over Deportivo Alavés. Not because of a goal, but because of a rough tackle before the break. The Frenchman hit opponent Antonio Blanco on the calf with an open sole. Referee César Soto Grado initially only showed a yellow card, but corrected his decision after the VAR intervened and sent Mbappé off.

Now the disciplinary committee of the Spanish FA RFEF has announced the length of Mbappé's ban, causing a lack of understanding. The striker has been given a ban of just one match. It is the mildest possible punishment after a red card.

Experts were expecting a much longer ban after the health-threatening foul. Former England referee Keith Hackett, for example, called for a ten-match ban in an interview with Football Insider: "The officials must now make it clear that there is no place in the game for this kind of foul by giving Mbappé a ten-match ban. Come on, let's make sure this type of action stops for every player."

"It bordered on assault"

Because Mbappé was only banned for one game, he will only miss next Sunday evening's match against Athletic Bilbao. The Frenchman is therefore eligible to play again in the Copa del Rey final against arch-rivals Barcelona on April 26. The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, which has close ties to FC Barcelona, described the ban as a "scandal".

ESPN reporter Craig Burley is also critical: "Mbappé's one-match ban is a travesty for Spanish football and La Liga. It bordered on assault. A disgraceful foul and a minor miracle that Alaves player Blanco didn't break his leg. What kind of message is that supposed to send?"

The next mammoth task for Real Madrid is tonight. In the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against FC Arsenal, the Whites must overcome the 3-0 handicap from the first leg. Kylian Mbappé will definitely be involved and will be keen to make positive headlines again.

