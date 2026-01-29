Kylian Mbappé scores twice against Benfica, but the superstar is anything but happy. Because in Lisbon on Wednesday evening, they suffered a momentous defeat.

Patrick Lämmle

Mbappé has scored 8 goals in the last three Champions League games alone, taking his total for the 2025/26 season to 13. He is followed by Bayern star Harry Kane with 8 goals, followed by Man City goal machine Erling Braut Haaland (7).

You might think that the Frenchman has reason to be happy, but the opposite is the case. Real Madrid lost 4-2 to Benfica Lisbon on the final matchday of the league phase, dropping out of the top eight and therefore having to play an extra round to reach the last 16 of the Champions League after all.

"We played terribly," said the completely deflated Mbappé after the game. "We lacked a bit of everything. I don't want to say it's just an attitude problem or a purely footballing problem. I think it's a general problem and every detail counts in the Champions League."

Mbappé: "A problem that we have to solve"

And the Frenchman continued: "I have no explanation for it. What we saw today is not normal. We wanted to finish in the top eight to avoid the two play-off matches. We wanted to use February to improve, but we deserve our current position. That hurts."

He added that they lacked consistency and that was "a problem we have to solve". In the final phase, with the score at 2-3, one goal would have been enough for Real to move into the top eight after all. "In this situation, we lacked the commitment and creativity to create chances to equalize."

Instead, they hit the back of the net again almost at the final whistle. Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin headed in to make the final score 4:2 and send his team into the play-offs. "That last goal conceded is a disgrace for us," said an annoyed Mbappé.

Real now have to play in the play-offs (February 17/18 and 24/25). The possible opponents there are the Norwegian sensational team Bodø/Glimt - or Benfica Lisbon again!