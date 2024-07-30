  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

For 20 million euros Mbappé to become a shareholder in second division club SM Caen

dpa

30.7.2024 - 11:37

Now wants to join the club owners: Kylian Mbappé.
Now wants to join the club owners: Kylian Mbappé.
dpa

France superstar Kylian Mbappé may have moved to Madrid this summer - but he is likely to remain linked to his homeland through a multi-million euro deal.

30.7.2024 - 11:37

According to media reports, French football star Kylian Mbappé wants to become the owner of SM Caen. He is set to acquire the lion's share of the Norman second division club for just under 20 million euros, as reported by the newspaper "Le Parisien". The remaining shares of around 20 percent will go to the president of the club's supervisory board. According to the information, Mbappé also wants to repay SM Caen's debts.

Mbappé is captain of the French national team and has been under contract with Real Madrid since this summer. The 25-year-old almost signed for SM Caen as a teenager, but then opted for AS Monaco, according to the French newspaper "L'Équipe".

dpa

More from the department

CL qualifiers. Can Lugano turn things around against Fenerbahçe's star ensemble?

CL qualifiersCan Lugano turn things around against Fenerbahçe's star ensemble?

Adjustments on match day. GC abolishes club anthem:

Adjustments on match dayGC abolishes club anthem: "We have to let go of unrealistic expectations"

Other priorities for the Swiss. Martin Schmidt resigns as Mainz sporting director for personal reasons

Other priorities for the SwissMartin Schmidt resigns as Mainz sporting director for personal reasons