France superstar Kylian Mbappé may have moved to Madrid this summer - but he is likely to remain linked to his homeland through a multi-million euro deal.

According to media reports, French football star Kylian Mbappé wants to become the owner of SM Caen. He is set to acquire the lion's share of the Norman second division club for just under 20 million euros, as reported by the newspaper "Le Parisien". The remaining shares of around 20 percent will go to the president of the club's supervisory board. According to the information, Mbappé also wants to repay SM Caen's debts.

Mbappé is captain of the French national team and has been under contract with Real Madrid since this summer. The 25-year-old almost signed for SM Caen as a teenager, but then opted for AS Monaco, according to the French newspaper "L'Équipe".

