Kylian Mbappé scores 1:0 for Real Madrid against Atalanta Bergamo - the Frenchman's 50th goal in the Champions League. After the game, however, the worries are greater than the jubilation over the anniversary.

dpa

Despite scoring the 50th Champions League goal of his career, the evening was anything but ideal for Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappé. In the important 3:2 away win against Atalanta Bergamo, the football superstar got the Whites on the right track with his goal to make it 1:0 - but his working day was over before half-time. Mbappé was substituted in the 36th minute, apparently due to muscular problems.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, coach Carlo Ancelotti gave the all-clear and spoke of an "overload" for the French summer transfer. However, shortly before his 26th birthday, the early substitution fits into the picture of a rather unsatisfactory time at Real so far. Since moving to Spain from Paris St. Germain, Mbappé has yet to find the form and class of his time in France.

Scored his 50th Champions League goal and was sent off before half-time: Kylian Mbappé. Antonio Calanni/AP

But his record in the Champions League is still impressive: at the age of 25 years and 356 days, he is the second-youngest professional to reach the 50-goal mark. Only Lionel Messi was younger at the time. Mbappé needed a total of 79 appearances to reach 50 goals. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Messi (66) and Robert Lewandowski (77) were quicker.

The Champions League record goalscorers 1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Getty 3. Robert Lewandowski: 101 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund. Image: KEYSTONE 4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon. Image: Keystone 5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid. Image: Keystone 6. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 7. Thomas Müller: 55 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich. Image: Getty 8. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal. Image: Keystone 8. Kylian Mbappé: 50 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco. Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa 10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam. Image: Getty 10. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 12. Erling Haaland: 46 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg. 12. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 12. Mohamed Salah: 46 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel. Image: Getty 15. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille. Image: Keystone 16. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Keystone 17. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 18. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid. Image: Keystone 19. Antoine Griezmann: 38 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona. Image: Getty 20. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli. Image: Keystone 21. Harry Kane: 35 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham. Image: Imago 22. Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco. Image: Keystone 23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United. Image: Keystone 24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca. Image: Keystone

