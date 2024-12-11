  1. Residential Customers
Replaced with muscular problems Mbappé worries after 50th goal in the Champions League

dpa

11.12.2024 - 07:05

Kylian Mbappé scores 1:0 for Real Madrid against Atalanta Bergamo - the Frenchman's 50th goal in the Champions League. After the game, however, the worries are greater than the jubilation over the anniversary.

11.12.2024, 07:05

11.12.2024, 07:06

Despite scoring the 50th Champions League goal of his career, the evening was anything but ideal for Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappé. In the important 3:2 away win against Atalanta Bergamo, the football superstar got the Whites on the right track with his goal to make it 1:0 - but his working day was over before half-time. Mbappé was substituted in the 36th minute, apparently due to muscular problems.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, coach Carlo Ancelotti gave the all-clear and spoke of an "overload" for the French summer transfer. However, shortly before his 26th birthday, the early substitution fits into the picture of a rather unsatisfactory time at Real so far. Since moving to Spain from Paris St. Germain, Mbappé has yet to find the form and class of his time in France.

Scored his 50th Champions League goal and was sent off before half-time: Kylian Mbappé.
Scored his 50th Champions League goal and was sent off before half-time: Kylian Mbappé.
Antonio Calanni/AP

But his record in the Champions League is still impressive: at the age of 25 years and 356 days, he is the second-youngest professional to reach the 50-goal mark. Only Lionel Messi was younger at the time. Mbappé needed a total of 79 appearances to reach 50 goals. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Messi (66) and Robert Lewandowski (77) were quicker.

The Champions League record goalscorers
The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>1st Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>2. Lionel Messi</strong>: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>3. Robert Lewandowski</strong>: 101 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

3. Robert Lewandowski: 101 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

Image: KEYSTONE

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>4. Karim Benzema</strong>: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>5. Raúl González Blanco</strong>: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>6. Ruud van Nistelrooy</strong>: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

6. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>7. Thomas Müller</strong>: 55 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

7. Thomas Müller: 55 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>8. Thierry Henry</strong>: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

8. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>8. Kylian Mbappé</strong>: 50 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

8. Kylian Mbappé: 50 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>10. Andriy Shevchenko</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

10. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>12. Erling Haaland</strong>: 46 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

12. Erling Haaland: 46 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>12. Filippo Inzaghi:</strong> 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

12. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>12. Mohamed Salah:</strong> 46 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

12. Mohamed Salah: 46 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>15. Didier Drogba</strong>: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

15. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>16. Neymar:</strong> 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

16. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>17. Alessandro Del Piero</strong>: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

17. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>18. Sergio Agüero</strong>: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

18. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>19. Antoine Griezmann</strong>: 38 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

19. Antoine Griezmann: 38 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>20. Edinson Cavani</strong>: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

20. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>21. Harry Kane</strong>: 35 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

21. Harry Kane: 35 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

Image: Imago

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>22. Fernando Morientes</strong>: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

22. Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>23. Arjen Robben</strong>: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Kakà:</strong> 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Wayne Rooney:</strong> 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Samuel Eto'o</strong>: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

Image: Keystone

