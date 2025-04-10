Now under contract with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé is demanding money from his former club Paris Saint-Germain Keystone

In the dispute over outstanding salaries at Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé's lawyers have had 55 million euros temporarily seized from the French champions' accounts.

This has happened because the club has refused to pay the sum in outstanding salaries and bonuses despite two convictions by the league association, said lawyer Thomas Clay in Paris.

On Tuesday, the European football association UEFA was involved in the matter. UEFA can exclude PSG from the Champions League if the club still owes money to a former player.

The 26-year-old Mbappé moved to Champions League winners Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer after seven years at PSG. The millions demanded relate to the outstanding monthly wages for April, May and June 2024, the last third of a bonus payment for Mbappé's former contract extension and an "ethical bonus" for the final months of his contract.

PSG are relying on a verbal agreement, which is why the club officials believe they do not have to pay the sum. Mbappé, on the other hand, believes that the verbal agreement has not been fulfilled because his playing time was drastically reduced after the transfer to Madrid was announced.