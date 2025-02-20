Real Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, PSG and Dortmund complete the last 16 of the Champions League. Here are selected gems from the evening.

City will be spared nothing

Manchester City have to make up a deficit against Real Madrid away from home, having lost the first leg 3-2. But the mission to catch up failed completely. Kylian Mbappé scored in the 4th minute to make it 1:0 and four minutes later Pep Guardiola had to make his first change: Defender John Stones was injured out of the blue. It didn't get any better that evening ...

"That's not fair game"

It's Kylian Mbappé's big night as he single-handedly knocks ManCity out of the Champions League with his hat-trick. blue Sport commentator Marko Vucur is already delighted after the Frenchman's second goal. Turn on the sound and enjoy!

This tackle is a poem

In the 36th minute, Real's own Asencio stops his opponent with a magisterial tackle. He celebrates the move like others celebrate their goals. He's right, because that was really strong.

What if...?

PSG captain Marquinhos clears on the line after 12 minutes to prevent Stade Brest from taking an early lead. Who knows what would have happened if the Brazilian hadn't been there and Edimilson Fernandes' team had taken an early lead. Will the Parisians get nervous again, even though they won the first leg 3-0? We don't know. What happens next is impressive. PSG thrashed Stade Brest out of the stadium and won 7-0, with seven different players getting on the scoresheet.

Flamingo clip Juve's wings

Juventus Turin travel to Eindhoven with a 2:1 lead in their luggage. They return home with empty suitcases, as a man named Flamingo of all people clipped Juventus Turin's wings in extra time. Here you can see the all-important goal. The previous evening, Atalanta Bergamo and AC Milan had already been eliminated from the Champions League.