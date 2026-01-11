Inter goalie Yann Sommer in a duel with Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund. Keystone

Ardon Jashari makes his first league start for Milan. The runners-up had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Florence in the 20th round. The top match between Inter and Napoli also ended without a winner.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For a long time at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, it even looked like Milan would suffer their second defeat of the season. Substitute Christopher Nkunku saved the visitors a point with his goal in the 90th minute.

Ardon Jashari made his first start for Milan in the championship since his transfer last summer and recovery from a fractured fibula. The Swiss international was substituted after an hour. Zachary Athekame was on the bench for 90 minutes for the Rossoneri, while Simon Sohm came on for Fiorentina in stoppage time.

Ardon Jashari in a duel with Fiorentina's Moise Kean KEYSTONE

Milan's seventh draw of the season meant they failed to keep up the pressure on league leaders and city rivals Inter. But Inter cannot win their 20th round match either.

In the top match against Napoli (2-2), Manuel Akanji and Yann Sommer's team took the lead twice with goals from Federico Di Marco and Hakan Calhanoglu, but a brace from Scott McTominay kept Napoli's title hopes alive. Inter remain three points ahead of Milan and four points ahead of Napoli and AS Roma.