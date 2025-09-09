Premier League stars Anthony Elanga and Viktor Gyökeres also remain pale. Picture: Imago

Sweden started the World Cup qualifiers with great ambitions. After two matchdays, things look bleak. The press is harsh on the national team.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Draw against Slovenia, defeat against Kosovo: Switzerland's group opponents Sweden have made a miserable start to the World Cup qualifiers.

Sweden's national team takes a beating in the media after the 2-0 defeat against Kosovo.

Coach Jon Dahl Tomasson apparently continues to enjoy the confidence of the federation. Show more

After the 2-2 draw against Slovenia in the World Cup qualifying opener, Sweden loses 2-0 to Kosovo. The team is dragged through the mud in the Swedish press after the Kosovo defeat.

"Sweden's huge fiasco", headlines "Expressen" and continues: "This performance was a betrayal. (...) Rarely has a Swedish national team had so many talented players who were so convinced of what they were doing. And this is what came of it?"

At "Sportbladet", expert Erik Niva speaks of a shameful performance: "A collapse that is almost unprecedented in terms of circumstances." Swedish football legend Fredrik Ljungberg is also stunned. "It's absolutely appalling," he says on Viaplay.

Not everyone understands why Sweden's 150 million man Alexander Isak was only substituted in the 72nd minute. After his substitution, however, he remained as ineffective as Arsenal's top transfer Viktor Gyökeres. The British Daily Mail wrote: "A nightmarish comeback for Alexander Isak."

Sweden's failure also makes headlines abroad

"Aftonbladet" also hits the headlines, but also looks beyond the country's borders. Because Sweden's performance generated plenty of headlines there too. "A huge failure! Mourning mood in Sweden", headlines the Finnish newspaper "Ilta-Sanomat" and writes of a "slap in the face". Kosovo had pulled off the biggest surprise of the World Cup qualifiers.

"Sweden is mocked by all neighboring countries" aftonbladet.se

"The Swedish national football team has reached a low point", writes the Norwegian news agency NTB and the Danish newspaper "BT" summarizes: "Sweden is in trouble after the defeat in Kosovo. After just two games in the World Cup qualifiers, the alarm bells are ringing in Sweden."

The coach's chair is apparently not shaking

Of course, there is also the question of the coach. But Jon Dahl Tomasson's chair is apparently not shaking. Sweden's football boss Kim Källström let it be known after the game: "We believe in Jon as national team coach and we believe in these players." The press, on the other hand, seems to have lost faith. The Swedes will play their next qualifying match on October 10 - against Switzerland.