In a wild night in Seville, FC Barcelona wins the cup final against Real Madrid. A freak-out by Antonio Rüdiger caused a stir at the end.

DPA dpa

Enraged by the loss of his title chance, Antonio Rüdiger blew a fuse. Raging in front of the substitutes' bench, Real Madrid's defender was barely restrained by a coach as he gave free rein to his unbridled anger at the referee during the dramatic cup final defeat against FC Barcelona.

The already controversial referee noted in his report that Rüdiger had thrown an object, probably several ice cubes, at him seconds before the end of extra time.

"There is definitely no excuse for my behavior last night. I'm very sorry about that. We played a very good game from the second half onwards - after 111 minutes I was no longer in a position to help my team and I made a mistake before the final whistle. Once again, my apologies to the referee and to everyone I disappointed last night," Rüdiger wrote on social media on Sunday.

The Rüdiger clip is even funnier if you understand German



"Du Missgeburt" = you miscarriage

"Du Hurensohn" = you son of a b*tch pic.twitter.com/QGfTFua2uQ — - (@MusialaEra) April 26, 2025

Ancelotti's exit sealed?

The angry German international was shown the red card, and a few moments later the 3-2 defeat to eternal rivals Barcelona was sealed. After losing to Arsenal in the Champions League and going down in the Super Cup against Barça, the next hope of a trophy for the Whites was gone.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti left the arena with a gray face, his future at Real more uncertain than ever despite a contract until 2026. "I can carry on or quit. That will be decided in the next few weeks," said the Italian, for whose successor Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso has been considered the top favorite for months.

Pandemonium in the closing stages

The Clásico was a real spectacle. After Barcelona took the lead through Pedri (28th minute), Kylian Mbappé (70th) and Aurélien Tchouameni (77th) put Real in front, Ferran Torres (84th) equalized and ensured extra time. The decisive goal was scored by Frenchman Jules Koundé in the 116th minute.

In the end, Real's emotions boiled over. When referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea blew the whistle for an alleged offensive foul on Mbappé, there was rioting on the sidelines. Rüdiger, who was substituted with an injury, protested with wild gestures like some of his team-mates, tearing the ice packs off his damaged knees in a rage.

Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham also saw red from the referee for their tirades. The referee had already been in the spotlight before the final when he tearfully reported at a press conference about the pressure exerted by Real Madrid and the consequences for himself and his family.

Real then canceled all mandatory appointments before the final and described the referee as "unacceptable". There was even talk of boycotting the final, before Real issued a further statement assuring the fans that they would play out of respect for them.

However, the scenes in extra time are unlikely to have helped calm the refereeing affair. And Rüdiger is facing a lengthy ban for his outburst.