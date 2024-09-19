There's plenty to watch in the Champions League on Wednesday too. blue Sport has collected the best goals, biggest fails and funniest scenes.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six matches took place in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Among others, the two Swiss goalkeepers Yann Sommer and Gregor Kobel impressed with games to zero.

The evening was less successful for Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and Inter defender Matteo Darmian, who both cut an unfortunate figure. Show more

Fun in the blue studio

The blue Sport Studio is already in a good mood before the evening matches. Presenter Roman Kilchsperger wants to know from Mladen Petric how it feels to go through a difficult time at a club with little playing time. But the former striker only has a weary laugh: "I've never experienced that". As a result, the whole group bursts out laughing.

Darmian drives Inzaghi crazy

Inter Milan pick up a point against Manchester City at the Etihad. But it could have been three if Matteo Darmian had dared to pull the trigger in the opposition penalty area. Instead, the Italian tried a back-heel, but it was a complete failure. Coach Filippo Inzaghi - himself a former super striker - couldn't believe it.

Yann Sommer's parade of saves against Manchester City

The fact that Inter Milan still managed to take a point from Manchester is also down to Yann Sommer. The goalkeeper saved all the shots on his goal, but no real big save was needed.

Gregor Kobel, the new number 1 in the Swiss national team goal, also kept a clean sheet. The goalkeeper once again put in a strong performance in Dortmund's 3-0 win over Brugge.

Magic with the outside of the foot

Slovan Bratislava did not have much to cheer about in Glasgow. The reigning Slovakian champions went down 5-1 at Celtic Park. But at least Slovan were able to credit themselves with the best goal of the game. The Austrian Kevin Wimmer profited from a ricochet in the Celtic defense. Wimmer shoots into the corner from a standing position with the outside of his foot - beautiful.

The decisive mistake in the 90th minute

Girona were the surprise team in the Spanish LaLiga last season and finished third in the table. Their reward was the Champions League - they started with a thrilling clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. And things went well for Girona for a long time.

Until the 90th minute. Another harmless cross from Nuno Mendes flew towards the Spaniards' goal. But goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga let the ball pass between his legs. PSG's start to the new campaign was a success after all, thanks to some kind help.

Barella pays tribute to City

Before the game between Manchester City and Inter, the Milan players are caught on camera. Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella can also be seen seeing the huge City logo on the ground at the last moment and not stepping on it out of respect.

