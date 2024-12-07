The little one scores and cheers like Mbappé Megaherzig: Lugano star Steffen kicks with his son Lian

blue Sport kicks a ball with Lugano star Renato Steffen and his son Lian (6) at the Cornaredo. The little one is already scoring and cheering like the big stars. His dad's cheers are particularly special.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lian, the 6-year-old son of Lugano star Renato Steffen, can do every cheer. Whether from Ronaldo, Griezmann or Mbappé. But his favorite thing to do is to imitate his dad's goal celebration.

blue Sport spent an afternoon kicking a ball around the Cornaredo with the celebrity dad and his son. With the ball on their feet, the two Steffens are full of enthusiasm. Show more

Lian runs in with his dad at the Cup Final in Wankdorf, high-fives Uran Bislimi on the Lugano bench at the Cornaredo, leads Boris Babic onto the pitch, jumps with the players in front of the tifosi, suffers screaming in the stands or comforts his dad in the center circle.

There is hardly a TV broadcast of a Lugano game without the 6-year-old son of national team winger Renato Steffen making an appearance.

"I think he's already doing really well"

Little Steffen is probably Lugano's biggest fan and attends almost every game. Of course, he also plays himself, in the U8s at FC Lugano. Like his prominent dad, he has a lot of offensive drive. Whenever possible, his dad watches him score goals. "I couldn't be there for his first game, so my wife sent me videos of it. That's when I got a bit emotional."

When the 41-time international watches his son, he sees a lot of himself. "He tries to imitate things, the way I cover the ball or the way I shoot," says dad Steffen and smiles. And adds: "I think he's doing really well."

And how well Lian does it. For blue Sport, the Steffens kick together on the pitch at the Cornaredo, score goals and cheer together. Lian not only scores like the big boys, he also cheers like them. "Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Mbappé, Griezmann," shouts his dad and Lian cheers.

Full of enthusiasm and joy. Simply mega-happy.

More sports videos