If you want to see Diego Benaglio come back, Alex Frei score goals, Wesley Sneijder work his magic and see the Nati celebrate after a spectacular final against Germany, tune in to the TV. On Friday at 20:00 on blue Zoom you'll get the treat.

Michael Wegmann

Admir Mehmedi laughs after match number one on the white artificial turf in Arosa and says: "I'm now a better pundit than a footballer." For the first time since his retirement in the summer of 2023, the former national team striker laces up his football boots again at the legendary Snow World Cup in Arosa. There's no denying that the 33-year-old still has a fine foot. Mehmedi says himself: "The problem lies more in the physical area."

blue Sport expert Mehmedi is taking part in the Suisse Legends - a team full of ex-national team players - for the first time. In Arosa, they will compete in a mini world championship against Germany, Holland and a squad of all-stars. "It's a great thing," says the former professional footballer.

Alex Frei hasn't lost his killer instinct

The national team's top scorer Alex Frei is also taking part for the first time. He is also raving about the tournament, where he is shining as a goalscorer and provider almost like in his best days. How is Frei doing with the air? Frei: "No problem. I'm so clever that I can be substituted after a minute at most. I have a great partner in Chappi."

Ex-Nati buddy Diego Benaglio was already in goal last year. "It's great to see all the old companions again." Can former top footballers only play for fun? Benaglio: "It's funny: the first five minutes are always quiet on the pitch. But then everyone gets ambitious and gets down to business." Benaglio says that he also rushes after every ball. "Mentally, I never give up a ball." He doesn't have any problems with tackling during the game yet, he feels his body much more the day after.

Victory over Germany in the final

Benaglio, Frei, Mehmedi, Chapuisat, Dzemaili, Zwissig, Hottiger & Co. impress once again. The Nati defend their unofficial title as snow soccer world champions with an 8-6 victory over Germany in the final. Dzemaili is the match-winner. Coach Rolf Fringer follows in the big footsteps of Gilbert Gress. "I had sleepless nights before the tournament because the pressure was so great," jokes Fringer.

If you want to see the legends' national team and other former superstars such as Wesley Sneijder, Aron Winter, Thomas Helmer, Senad Lulic or Lucio, you have to tune in to blue Zoom. The first broadcast is on Friday, January 17, at 20:00.