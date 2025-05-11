After the two defeats against Winterthur, GC also conceded a clear defeat in the derby against FCZ. The blue Sport experts Mehmedi and Montandon underline this: The danger of relegation is acute.

Luca Betschart

GC in free fall. For the third time in a row, the Hoppers have to leave the pitch as losers on the 35th matchday of the Super League. As against Winterthur, the record champions also failed to score in the derby against FCZ and put in a weak performance for long stretches.

"I would have expected more from GC, especially the way they played," said blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi after the final whistle. "They didn't bring it on the pitch and are now deservedly where they are: In last place. I was disappointed by their performance today."

The GC from October again?

Philippe Montandon agrees with Mehmedi and says: "When I see these last performances, there was simply too little. Zero body language. That's a declaration of bankruptcy." The effect of the appointment of Alain Sutter as the new head of sport is also not apparent. "I thought that Sutter might bring new momentum. But the team didn't pick it up," says Montandon.

Mehmedi also points out: "In the meantime, Tomas Oral had stabilized the team. They made a stable impression and were uncomfortable for the opposition. But now it's slowly turning back into the GC we knew from October."

The record champions have lost five of their last seven games. "At this stage, when it's being decided which way things are going, there's little to be said for GC - especially as Winterthur have 16 points in six games and Yverdon keep scoring," says Mehmedi and demands: "Now we have to get our act together."

