Top performance from national team newcomer Mehmedi comes out as a Sanches fan: "It's a pleasure to watch him"

Patrick Lämmle

16.3.2025

Alvyn Sanches has just received his first national team call-up. On Saturday, he shows why Murat Yakin wants him there. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi goes into raptures.

16.03.2025, 09:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Alvyn Sanches was called up for the national team for the first time during the week.
  • On Saturday, the 22-year-old Lausanne player showed why he deserved his nomination. His goal to make it 2:0 is a delight.
  • But blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi is not just raving about the goal. The former international believes Sanches has a great career ahead of him.
Show more

In the 24th minute, 22-year-old Alvyn Sanches moves from the right to the middle and smashes the ball into the far corner with his left foot. It is his 12th goal of the season, making him the second-highest scorer in the Super League behind Servette's Dereck Kutesa (13).

Watching the goal, blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi is reminded of Arjen Robben, who scored countless goals in this way during his successful career. Although the expert criticizes St.Gallen's defensive behaviour, he also says: "From an offensive point of view, of course, it's a pleasure to watch Sanches."

Toma block and Sanches dream goal. Lausanne knocks St.Gallen out of the top 6 and climbs above the table

Toma block and Sanches dream goalLausanne knocks St.Gallen out of the top 6 and climbs above the table

Sanches leaves several opponents standing

In the 70th minute, there was another example of what an outstanding player Sanches is. Ex-professional Philippe Montandon says in his role as co-commentator: "That's beautifully done, that's dynamism, that's technique, that's slyness."

Mehmedi also goes into raptures in the blue Sport Studio: "He doesn't lose any pace at all, despite having the ball at his feet. It's simply a pleasure." The 76-time international believes that Sanches can still go far. "I'm a fan of him and the way he plays football. It's entirely up to him how his development continues. Hopefully in a bigger league." He believes that Sanches has "all the skills" to assert himself in a top five league.

For now, however, the international matches against Northern Ireland (21 March) and Luxembourg (25 March) are on the agenda. A good opportunity for Sanches to continue promoting himself and return to Lausanne as a national team player.

Alvyn Sanches in an interview with blue Sport

In the interview after the game, Sanches is asked about the comparison with Robben. Although the goalscorer is flattered, he also says: "Alvyn is Alvyn."

Nati coach with 4 newcomers. Murat Yakin calls up Blondel, Gartenmann, Sanches and Schmidt

Nati coach with 4 newcomersMurat Yakin calls up Blondel, Gartenmann, Sanches and Schmidt

