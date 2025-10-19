The 0:3 in the derby against GC was followed by a 0:1 at FC Lugano: FC Zurich suffered its next setback on the 9th Super League matchday. Admir Mehmedi chooses clear words in the blue Sport Studio.

Luca Betschart

FC Zurich were beaten 1-0 at FC Lugano on matchday 9, conceding their second defeat in a row and, as in the derby against Grasshoppers, failing to score. Mitchell van der Gaag's team is currently lagging far behind its high expectations.

"From FCZ's point of view, you can't be satisfied with mediocrity. Before the season, they always say they want to play dominant football, like Ajax. You don't see much of that in their game," says Admir Mehmedi, who lacks a clear strategy at the Zurich club: "Even now, after nine games, the question is: What will FCZ stand for in October 2025 and what will their playing idea be?"

For the blue Sport expert, one thing is clear: if you have such high goals, you have to play completely differently. "There are a lot of players who throw up their hands and discuss and don't switch immediately, even though they know what it's all about," says the 76-time international.

And he is by no means just referring to the performance in Ticino. "If you've watched FCZ this season and last season, then something is missing, even within this club," says Mehmedi, questioning: "We've been waiting two and a half years for a trend. Where is it going? What is the strategy behind it?"

The highlights of the match

More about the match