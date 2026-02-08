YB fail to get past 1-1 against GC. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi harshly criticizes the Bernese team after the game, but does not see the problem in coach Gerardo Seoane.

Jan Arnet

It was confirmed once again: Gerardo Seoane's team is vulnerable as soon as the pressure increases. After a good first half against GC and the opening goal by Alvyn Sanches, YB's attacking drive disappears completely.

After the break, the Bernese were not only unimaginative going forward, but also harmed themselves, as they have done several times this season. Central defender Gregory Wüthrich was shown a yellow card in the 66th minute after a second hasty action. YB's insecurity was clearly palpable and culminated in the 1:1 equalizer.

Anyone who thought that the 3-0 win against FCZ the previous week had turned things around in Bern was proved wrong. "You can't see any fire in the game," says blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi. The former international does not see the problem on the touchline. "Patrick Rahmen was there, then came Giorgio Contini, now the supreme solution is Gerry Seoane. From week to week, people are waiting for me to change something. But I think Bern's problems lie much deeper."

Zubi criticizes the composition of the team

He misses the mentality at Young Boys of wanting to win the game at all costs. "Rahmen, Contini and Seoane are certainly not the worst coaches you can have. But none of them can manage to bring the PS of these players onto the pitch," said Mehmedi.

Pascal Zuberbühler also sees the problems more in the player personnel. "Something's not right in this team. It's not the coach. You have to take a close look at the composition of the team. I have a big question mark over that."