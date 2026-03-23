Matteo Di Giusto delivers week after week at FC Luzern, but his name is once again missing from Murat Yakin's national team squad. For blue Sport experts Admir Mehmedi and Timm Klose, this is incomprehensible: the FCL playmaker has clearly earned his selection with his performances.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Lucerne professional Matteo Di Giusto is in top form with 12 goals and assists each, but was still not nominated for the national team by Murat Yakin.

The blue Sport experts Admir Mehmedi and Timm Klose clearly criticize the decision and believe that Di Giusto more than deserves to be called up in view of his performances this season.

Di Giusto himself reacts calmly, focusing on his performances for FC Luzern and emphasizing that he can only influence what he shows on the pitch. Show more

In the 4th minute, Matteo di Giusto hits a corner to the second post. Pius Dorn nods the ball in to make it 1:0. 23 minutes later, Lucerne increase their lead. Oscar Kabwit passes directly into the path of Matteo Di Giusto. The FCL top scorer doesn't miss the chance and slots into the far corner - no chance for Karlo Letica. "He almost always scores chances like that this season," Admir Mehmedi notes in the blue Sport Studio.

In fact, the 25-year-old is in dazzling form. Di Giusto has been directly involved in at least one goal in each of his last three games in the Super League (2 goals, 2 assists). No player in the league has twelve assists to his name. His 94 shots are also a record. The attacking player has also scored twelve goals.

Despite his performances, the key player from Lucerne is missing from the squad for the international matches in Basel against Germany and in Oslo against Norway. National team coach Murat Yakin is relying on tried-and-tested players and there was no place for Di Giusto. The FCL playmaker has still not played an international match for the senior team.

"If Sanches leaves, he could become an issue for YB"

Vincent Sierro, who plays for Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia, and YB winger Joël Monteiro (4 goals and 3 assists in 25 league games) made the squad instead. "I think Vincent is great, but I think you could make a change," says Timm Klose, adding: "Di Giusto deserves a call-up this season."

In terms of profile, Monteiro and Di Giusto are not similar types of players, explains Mehmedi, who nevertheless dares to make a comparison. "Monteiro and Di Giusto are worlds apart for me. If you look at their performances, Di Giusto has made a much stronger case for a national team call-up than Monteiro." Mehmedi continued: "It doesn't exactly speak for our Swiss league when a Swiss player has 24 scorer points and doesn't get a call-up."

Mehmedi thinks it's a shame that Di Giusto only blossomed away from home. The Zurich native once failed at FCZ. The short creative player ended up in central Switzerland via Vaduz and Winterthur. "He has performed everywhere he has been," Mehmedi emphasizes.

Mehmedi continues: "If Alvyn Sanches goes abroad, he could become an issue at YB. There aren't many players in Switzerland who can boast these statistics." For the long-time Bundesliga professional, the FCL professional "deserves to be called up for the national team, even though the competition in the national team is huge."

Di Giusto on the national team: "We'll see if it will be enough"

Di Giusto's character is also impeccable: "A likeable, modest boy who will hopefully have many successful years ahead of him," Mehmedi sums up.

Di Giusto's modesty is also evident in the interview. "I'm happy when I can help the team like this. It's my job in a way, but of course I'm happy every time things go so well," he says about his performance.

When asked about the national team, Di Giusto says: "I do my job, I try to give everything for the club. Everything else is something that comes when it has to."

"I don't want to focus too much on things that I can't influence - apart from my performance. I'll continue to do my job and then we'll see whether it's enough or not," said Di Giusto.