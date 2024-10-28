Servette put FC Zurich in their place in the Super League's top-of-the-table clash and took the lead after a 3-1 win at the Letzigrund. One of the reasons for Geneva's high-flying performance: Dereck Kutesa.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Servette win the top-of-the-table clash at FC Zurich 3-1 to take the lead on matchday 10 of the Super League.

Dereck Kutesa, who has already scored six league goals - more than any other player - has played a major part in Geneva's rise to the top.

blue Sport Expert sees great potential in the goalscorer and is convinced: "The national coach will notice that." Show more

Dereck Kutesa is currently in absolute top form. In the away game at FC Zurich, the 26-year-old put his colors on course with a brace, laying the foundation for the 3:1 victory that puts the Servettiens at the top of the table.

"In the last month, I've gained more confidence every day. I'm working in that direction, my feeling on the pitch is good," said the scorer of the double in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle.

"Then there's no getting past him"

In the ten league games so far this season, Kutesa has scored six goals, more than any other player in the league. "He's the player in the Super League at the moment who's making the difference," praises blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi and sees a lot of potential in the Angolan-Swiss: "It will be down to him alone. It's important that he brings a certain consistency to his performance. But if he continues to perform like this, there's no getting past him."

Mehmedi believes that what is already happening at Servette could soon happen with the national team: "The national team coach will notice that. I fully expect Kutesa to get a call-up for our national team."

The highlights of the match

More opinions on the top match at Letzigrund