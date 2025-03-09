Lugano crisis comes to a head Mehmedi: "It would be an indictment if they shake the coach"

Lugano was long regarded as the number one candidate for the championship, but is now in serious crisis. They suffered their fifth consecutive defeat against Sion. Admir Mehmedi and Rolf Fringer analyze the Lugano crisis.

Patrick Lämmle

Lugano lose five competitive games in a row YB - Lugano 1:0 (Super League)

Biel - Lugano 2:0 (Cup quarter-final)

Lugano - FCZ 0:3 (Super League)

Celje - Lugano 1:0 (first leg of round of 16 / Conference League)

Sion - Lugano 2:1 (Super League) Show more

Although Lugano scored a goal in Sion after four clean sheets, it was of little use, as the Ticino side were left empty-handed at the end of the day.

After the final whistle, Lugano goalkeeper Amir Saipi struggled to put the whole thing into words. It was only possible to get out of it as a team, but he couldn't blame anyone. "We just have to look forward now," is one of Saipi's slogans.

Renato Steffen is much tougher on his team. "We've put our own eggs in the basket again and we have chances up front and aren't putting them away," said the 33-year-old. "There are a lot of things that aren't right at the moment." However, he added that it was now time for them to perform on the pitch instead of talking too much. "Then maybe we'll get some points again," said the visibly annoyed veteran.

Mehmedi and Fringer on the Lugano crisis

The Lugano crisis is a big topic in the blue Sport Studio. Admir Mehmedi says: "The form curve is pointing downwards. Yes, it's alarming what a results crisis they have." He is surprised by this development: "They really are on the best way to gambling away everything they have worked for." Rolf Fringer is also concerned about Lugano. The team is losing more and more self-confidence and no longer takes to the pitch with a broad chest.

In the Cup, Lugano have already failed to beat lower-ranked Biel, in the league they are now six points behind leaders Servette and in the Conference League they are on the brink of elimination after the 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the round of 16 against Celje.

How long can Croci-Torti continue to lose?

blue Sport presenter Gianni Wyler wants to know whether the experts believe that things could get uncomfortable for coach Mattia Croci-Torti in the coming days and weeks. Mehmedi hopes this is not the case: "It would be an indictment if they really start to shake the coach now. Because I'm a fan of his, because I'm a fan of the way he plays football. And I think they've done very, very well with him over the last few years. They've had an absolutely fantastic development in Lugano."

Fringer, on the other hand, raises a warning finger: "Normally I'm of the opinion of Admir, so that can't be an issue at all. He's done a great job and everything." However, he is no longer so sure that Croci-Torti is untouchable since he saw what they did with Carlos da Silva. In mid-February, the sporting director of FC Lugano was dismissed with immediate effect, from the outside without any need.

The highlights of Sunday's game

Lugano's round of 16 second leg live on blue Sport