Albian Ajeti has now been waiting five months for a goal. Even in the 2:1 win against GC, the FCB striker's knot won't burst. Ajeti is correspondingly angry after his substitution.

Luca Betschart

For the first time in three games, Albian Ajeti was allowed to start from the beginning and put in a committed performance. However, the 28-year-old fails several times against the strong GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel - and gives free rein to his frustration after his substitution in the 74th minute. The FCB substitutes' bench felt the effects.

Ajeti bangs his fist on a seat on the bench several times. "You can tell he was fired up for this game. The bench felt it," smiles Admir Mehmedi in the blue Sport studio. However, the ex-professional does not want to overrate the action.

"I think Ajeti played a good game. He was dangerous in the sixteen. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to reward himself. As a striker, it's like balm on the soul when you're not first choice for so long and can then reward yourself with a goal," explained Mehmedi. "I think he's well on the way to being more important for FCB again. He will be a decisive factor in the last eight games."

So Ajeti still has to wait for his first goal since 2 November. But even without Ajeti's goal, Basel won 2-1 against GC and are back at the top of the table.

