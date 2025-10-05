GC secure the first Zurich city derby of the season with a composed 3:0 victory over FC Zurich. The Grasshoppers receive plenty of praise from blue Sport experts Rolf Fringer and Admir Mehmedi.

Andreas Lunghi

GC celebrated its first derby win since January 2024 on Saturday evening when blue Sport expert Pascal Schürpf scored the decisive 2-1 goal deep into stoppage time. Since then, the Grasshoppers have had to wait six championship games to celebrate another success against their arch-rivals.

The 3-0 victory was achieved by the Hoppers with a composed performance across the board. They conceded little in defense, especially in the 2nd half, and took their chances up front.

It was the Grasshoppers' defensive work in particular that impressed blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi: "Defending forwards, proactive defending, counter-pressing to perfection - we always talk about these words. But bringing that onto the pitch - it's the coach's work that makes it happen."

It is anything but a matter of course what GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner gets "out of an average team", says the 34-year-old - and continues: "In my eyes, that shows that he is an outstanding coach. He works well, in detail, he has a fit team. You can see a clear signature of football."

"They deserved to win"

Mehmedi enjoys watching this young team and clarifies: "Average is not meant disrespectfully. It's more than what the other teams have available in the squad. What he gets out of these players is worthy of every honor."

There was also praise from Rolf Fringer in the blue Sport Studio: "It was an outstanding game from GC. The organization, the commitment, the willingness to give everything for the team. You can see the coach's signature extremely well."

The 68-year-old could not remember the last time he had seen such a performance from the Grasshoppers over 90 minutes. "It's probably been years since we've seen such a cohesive team performance."

"It's a rollercoaster ride"

And what is the mood in the FCZ camp? "They deserved to win," said Lindrit Kamberi in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle. "3:0 is a tough result - it's inexplicable."

FCZ captain Yanick Brecher was also perplexed: "We didn't manage to get our game going today." He was annoyed that there was no reaction in the second half after trailing 1-0 at the break.

"We didn't manage to bring the same punch to the pitch as we did against St. Gallen," the goalkeeper drew a comparison with the game a week ago, when the Zurich side turned a 0:1 deficit into a 3:1 lead in the second half.

Admir Mehmedi also doesn't understand why they didn't succeed: "Last week it was hurrah football against FC St.Gallen. You didn't see any of that this evening - it's a rollercoaster ride."

The 76-time national team player is curious to see where FCZ's path will take them this season. If the consistency continues to be lacking and the players do not bring their qualities to the pitch, it could happen that "they miss the targets like last season".

More comments on the game