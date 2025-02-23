After matchday 9, YB are bottom of the table and already 12 points behind the top trio of Lucerne, FCZ and Lugano. 14 games later, YB can once again dream of defending their title.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB have made a disastrous start to the season. After matchday 9, the Bernese are bottom of the table - Patrick Rahmen is sacked.

Joël Magnin takes over on an interim basis and stabilizes the team until the winter break. Giorgio Contini then takes over.

There are teething problems under Contini, but things are now running smoothly again. The Bernese are in the top six for the first time and even the dream of defending the title is alive.

Admir Mehmedi would not have thought this possible, as he openly admits. But now YB is certainly a candidate for the title again. Although predictions are rather difficult in this crazy season. Show more

YB made a disastrous start to the new Super League season and had to wait until matchday 7 for their first win. The 1-0 defeat in Basel on matchday 9 was one too many for Patrick Rahmen, who was installed as coach for the new season. YB are bottom of the table, are in the Champions League and at this point are already 12 points behind Luzern, FCZ and Lugano, 11 points behind Servette and Basel, sixth in the table, are already 7 points ahead.

And so Joël Magnin once again takes over on an interim basis and leads YB back on track (5 wins, 2 draws, 2 defeats). During the winter break, he handed over the baton to Giorgio Contini, who took over a halfway intact team thanks to a ten-point cushion over bottom-placed Winterthur. And Contini continues the good work, even if there are slight teething troubles. In the first four games under his leadership, YB drew two goalless matches in the league and lost both Champions League games 0:1. But now the machinery is running smoothly: YB have won four of their last five Super League games, with a goal difference of 14:5.

After Sunday's 1-0 win against Lugano, YB are in 6th place for the first time in the 2024/25 season and thus in the top half of the table. And with its new self-image, YB is probably looking up rather than down. And the competition is not far away. YB are only five points behind the top trio of Basel, Lugano and Lucerne.

Neither the returning Christian Fassnacht nor Sandro Lauper are tempted to say that the championship title is now a goal again. Between the lines, however, you can sense that the belief in it has not yet been extinguished.

Mehmedi welcomes YB to the title race

blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi certainly sees YB as a candidate for the title. Asked about this, he says: "I think so. They're not just in the top six, they're only five points away from first in the table. Personally, I wouldn't have thought that possible after the start they've had." However, it's simply a crazy table and everything could look completely different after two games. But: "YB's form curve is right. You can also feel a completely different energy since Giorgio Contini has been on the touchline," says Mehmedi, who also highlights the two new signings Fassnacht and Bedia as important factors.

The championship lacks any logic

blue Sport expert Alex Frei, on the other hand, was one of those who believed that YB would get back on its feet under Contini. However, he revised his opinion after one and a half Super League seasons under the new coach, explicitly taking Contini out of the firing line and instead citing the players and the club management.

Even for the best experts, this season is simply hard to read, the purest rollercoaster of emotions. The only constant in this Super League season is therefore blue Sport. Because here - and only here - you can watch all the games live.

What football legends said during the winter break