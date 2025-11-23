  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Frighteningly weak" Mehmedi rages after desolate Winti performance against YB

Luca Betschart

23.11.2025

FC Winterthur fell on hard times against Young Boys and had no chance from the first minute of the game in a 5-0 defeat. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi is harsh on Patrick Rahmen's team.

23.11.2025, 08:56

23.11.2025, 09:02

Patrick Rahmen certainly imagined his return to Bern's Wankdorf to be different. The Winterthur coach had to watch his team dominate his former club at will from the very first minute. After just 30 minutes, FCW were 4-0 down - and well served.

"When you open up spaces like that and are always a step too late, the distances aren't right - you can't defend like that," blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon put it bluntly. "You never get into the duel, run behind for 45 minutes and still have to be grateful that it's only 0:4."

Video highlights. Sanches celebrates goal debut, Fassnacht scores twice - YB crushes Winterthur

Video highlightsSanches celebrates goal debut, Fassnacht scores twice - YB crushes Winterthur

Admir Mehmedi is also clear. "A disappointing and frighteningly weak half from Winterthur," he says, explaining: "We all know that Winterthur has less quality than YB. That's why I need the passion, the absolute passion in defending, the communication. The spacing also has to be right. These are the basics."

"We were shit!"The transcript of Winti goalie Kapino's impressive rant

Even then, it's not certain whether you can score against YB. But: "If you don't bring any of these basics onto the pitch, then it will be difficult against a YB that plays refreshingly. It all looks like a training match."

More Super League

Lucerne squander another 2:0 lead. Mario Frick:

Lucerne squander another 2:0 leadMario Frick: "And every week the groundhog greets you"

Ligue 1. Zakaria sees red - Embolo scores and wins

Ligue 1Zakaria sees red - Embolo scores and wins

Challenge League. Aarau lose game against Nyonnais and the lead in the table

Challenge LeagueAarau lose game against Nyonnais and the lead in the table

Thun's winning streak snapped. Cassano shoots Lugano to victory at the league leaders while short-handed

Thun's winning streak snappedCassano shoots Lugano to victory at the league leaders while short-handed

Premier League. Liverpool defeat Nottingham - Xhaka and Sunderland lose to Fulham

Premier LeagueLiverpool defeat Nottingham - Xhaka and Sunderland lose to Fulham