"Frighteningly weak" Mehmedi rages after desolate Winti performance against YB

FC Winterthur fell on hard times against Young Boys and had no chance from the first minute of the game in a 5-0 defeat. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi is harsh on Patrick Rahmen's team.

Luca Betschart

Patrick Rahmen certainly imagined his return to Bern's Wankdorf to be different. The Winterthur coach had to watch his team dominate his former club at will from the very first minute. After just 30 minutes, FCW were 4-0 down - and well served.

"When you open up spaces like that and are always a step too late, the distances aren't right - you can't defend like that," blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon put it bluntly. "You never get into the duel, run behind for 45 minutes and still have to be grateful that it's only 0:4."

Admir Mehmedi is also clear. "A disappointing and frighteningly weak half from Winterthur," he says, explaining: "We all know that Winterthur has less quality than YB. That's why I need the passion, the absolute passion in defending, the communication. The spacing also has to be right. These are the basics."

Even then, it's not certain whether you can score against YB. But: "If you don't bring any of these basics onto the pitch, then it will be difficult against a YB that plays refreshingly. It all looks like a training match."