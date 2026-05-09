Emmanuel Tsimba has a bitter evening in the Zurich derby: first the 19-year-old gives GC the lead with his first Super League goal, then he is sent off shortly before the break after an elbow strike. Criticism rained down in the blue Sport Studio - including for "victim" Lindit Kamberi.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emmanuel Tsimba gave GC the lead in the Zurich derby with a header, but was sent off with a red card shortly before the break after elbowing Lindrit Kamberi.

In the blue Sport Studio, Admir Mehmedi sharply criticized the action and spoke of an unnecessary weakening of the team. Kamberi may have taken the scene theatrically, but the red card was understandable.

Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner described the sending off as having no alternative. At the same time, he criticized the exaggerated dropping in football and called for stricter measures for the coming season. Show more

The third-last round of the Super League will see the Zurich derby in the Relegation Group. Emmanuel Tsimba takes center stage. The 19-year-old, who joined the Hoppers on loan from YB in the winter, is trusted by new GC coach Peter Zeidler.

The tactic seemed to work in the 34th minute. Tsimba heads GC in front with his first goal of the season in the Super League. Shortly before the break, Lindrit Kamberi lies on the ground after the FCZ defender was elbowed in the chest by Tsimba in an aerial duel. The VAR intervenes, referee Lukas Fähndrich looks at the scene again on the screen - and sends Tsimba off with a red card. Certainly a harsh decision, as Kamberi goes down very theatrically during the action.

The scene is also discussed intensively in the blue Sport Studio. "Kamberi looks to see if the referee is looking and then lets himself fall as if he has a double rib fracture," says Admir Mehmedi and adds: "He accepts the gift."

Emmanuel Tsimba is sent off after his red card. KEYSTONE

It is GC's twelfth red card of the season, which is clearly the highest in the league. The Hoppers therefore currently have twice as many sending-offs as wins to their name.

Klossner: "Something must have happened beforehand with Kamberi"

GC already had footballing problems and the points haul was meagre. In this situation, it was stupid of Tsimba to act like that. "What choice does the referee have but to give a red?" asked Mehmedi to the crowd. His harsh conclusion: "Weakening yourself like that, I don't understand it. As a coach, you sit there and are speechless, that's just stupid." At least Zeidler doesn't want to be too hard on Tsimba. "The boy has to learn from this," said the German.

For refereeing expert Stephan Klossner, there is no alternative to the red card. "He let himself be provoked here - something must have happened with Kamberi beforehand," he believes. Although the referee was nearby, he probably didn't notice the provocation, otherwise he would probably have been shown a yellow card for provocation, explains Klossner.

Playing the dying swan in such an exaggerated manner is unfortunately common, complains Klossner. But a yellow card for this in the third-last round is probably not the right time. "But something should certainly be done for the new season."