FCZ have had a turbulent few weeks. Although the start to the season has been successful, there are discussions about coach Ricardo Moniz's treatment of his players. However, the club management is fully behind the Dutchman, as Head of Sport Milos Malenovic explains to blue Sport.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ricardo Moniz is successful at FC Zurich with his tough approach, but also attracts critics.

blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi says: "I find the way he deals with the players questionable."

Labinot Bajrami no longer has a future under Moniz after his father threw the umbrella. The talented striker is now on the verge of a loan move, reveals FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic. Show more

Two weeks have passed since the "umbrella scandal" in the Cup. However, the umbrella thrown by Labinot Bejrami's father at FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz - in reaction to the young striker being substituted on and off within 18 minutes - is still a big topic.

Before the match against Luzern (1:1), the Dutch coach made it clear that there was no future for Bajrami at FC Zurich under his leadership. According to FCZ, Moniz had replaced the youngster because of a disrespectful reaction after Bajrami had not followed his tactical instructions. Moniz has now transferred him to the U21 squad.

Bajrami on the verge of a loan move

For blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi, the harsh measure is incomprehensible. "What can the boy do if his father throws an umbrella in the stands? He could be given a second chance if he presents himself well," says the former FCZ striker. "To put the boy in the pillory now and degrade him, to say there's no going back, I think that's too much."

How was the case dealt with? FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic explains in an interview with blue Sport: "It's sad and a shame for Bajrami, who is actually a good kid but didn't have his emotions under control in this game. Internally, that cost us energy. It was unnecessary because we're doing well at the moment."

And what's next for the U-Nat player? Malenovic makes it clear that the 19-year-old only recently signed a contract until 2028. "We believe in him, he's a very talented striker. We will certainly find a solution." Bajrami is on the verge of a loan move within Switzerland. "He can get more match practice there," said Malenovic. "We want him to step on the gas now. Then we'll see where we stand in a year's time."

Mehmedi: "That brings unrest"

Bajrami's time at FCZ will probably not be over for good. Nevertheless, Malenovic is fully behind the coach and his decisions. Moniz is disappointed with Bajrami, for whom he has spent a lot of time and effort. The head of sport can also understand that the coach had already substituted two other players, Doron Leidner and Jonathan Okita, in and out.

Mehmedi takes a completely different view. "I find the way the players are treated questionable. If you change a player three times within a few weeks, that's too much in my opinion. These are unusual measures and cause unrest," says the blue Sport expert.

Talented striker Labinot Bajrami is to be loaned out. Keystone

It is the coach's right to make such decisions. "In my experience, however, coaches who stand up to the team in public and talk straight internally instead of harshly criticizing the players externally fare better," says Mehmedi. "I think it's a shame that they want to loan Bajrami out now."

Four changes at the break

And Moniz? He remains true to his unconventional decisions. Against Luzern, he made four changes at the break, including taking 20-year-old Daniel Denoon off the pitch for his debut. After trailing 0:1, the Zurich team got back into the game and still managed to pick up a point.

"The first half was the worst under my management," the coach made clear once again in an interview with blue Sport. He felt his players lacked initiative and needed to be more decisive and courageous. When asked by the reporter what was written on his notepad, Moniz replied with a grin: "I don't know either."

Moniz has a good laugh. FCZ remain unbeaten in their fifth Super League game and go into the international break in second place, just one point behind leaders Servette (Geneva have played one more game). And this time there are no umbrellas flying towards the coach's bench.