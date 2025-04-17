Declan Rice in a duel with Kylian Mbappé. KEYSTONE

Kylian Mbappé falls in the penalty area, the whistle blows and Declan Rice is shown a yellow card. The referee then looks at the action himself - and changes his mind. A scene that is hotly debated in the blue Sport studio.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A possible penalty for Real Madrid after Declan Rice holds Kylian Mbappé is withdrawn by the referee after a video review.

The scene divides opinion in the Champions League studio. While Urs Meier considers Mbappé to have taken off far too easily, Mladen Petric judges Rice's clutching to be worthy of a sanction.

In the end, Arsenal advance to the semi-finals after a strong performance. There, Mikel Arteta's team will face Paris Saint-Germain. Show more

After Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the opening phase following VAR intervention - and Bukayo Saka failed miserably with his Panenka attempt - referee François Letexier pointed to the spot in the other penalty area in the 23rd minute. The alleged offender Declan Rice refuses to accept it: The Arsenal captain briefly clutches Real star Kylian Mbappé on a cross and the Frenchman immediately drops.

But the penalty is reviewed. In the end, the referee goes out and looks at the scene himself.

After a long, five-minute interruption, the decision is finally made: no penalty kick! Letexier reverses the decision, as the holding was obviously not penalty-worthy after all. This also means that Rice's yellow card expires. The midfielder, who laid the foundations for the Gunners' 3-0 win in the first leg with two great goals, would have been banned from the semi-final first leg, but is now allowed to play.

Petric sees "clear penalty" - Meier: "Was too little"

In the Champions League studio at blue Sport, opinions differ on the scene. "For me, Mbappé does too much on his own. He looks for contact. For me, it was right that there was no penalty. That was simply not enough," says refereeing expert Urs Meier.

Mladen Petric, on the other hand, sees strong parallels to the Arsenal penalty: "The arms are around Mbappé. You can't get away as a striker at that moment. You can see it clearly in slow motion. For me, it's a clear penalty."

"I don't agree with you," replies Meier. Mbappé took off on purpose, said the 66-year-old. But where are Declan Rice's hands, replies Petric and emphasizes: "He can do seven pirouettes afterwards for all I care. Holding is holding. It doesn't matter how he falls," says the former striker.

In the end, the match would probably not have ended any differently even if the penalty had been converted: The Whites were too weak in front of their home crowd at the Bernabeu, while the Arsenal professionals also secured victory in the second leg with a mature performance. The Gunners will now play PSG in the semi-final.