A Swiss referee took center stage at the 5:4 between PSG and Bayern Munich: referee Sandro Schärer impressed with a confident performance and earned plenty of praise - including from former top referee Urs Meier.

Syl Battistuzzi

The crazy 5:4 spectacle between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich was refereed by Sandro Schärer. And the Swiss referee received plenty of praise for his refereeing.

Urs Meier is also pleased that his compatriot has "laid a foundation stone" for his future career. This is especially true for the upcoming World Cup - Schärer received a call-up for the tournament this summer. "If the game wasn't good, then that somehow sticks - even for the World Cup," says the former top referee.

Will Schärer now referee the Champions League final? It won't happen that quickly at UEFA, says Meier, tempering expectations. "It doesn't have to happen immediately, it could happen in three, four or five years. But in any case, he has taken a huge step in terms of his reputation and, above all, his quality, that he is now among the best in Europe and the world," said the 67-year-old.

Sandro Schärer had everything under control at PSG against Bayern. KEYSTONE

His fifth Champions League appearance of the season was the biggest game of the 37-year-old Schwyzer's career to date. Schärer was "present from the first minute and had incredibly great body language", Meier emphasized. "He was clear and communicated with the players. He immediately developed a feel for the game. "Where can I be generous, where do I have to be a bit petty?" Meier explains. Schärer decided immediately on the first penalty. "Schärer was in a good position and didn't hesitate." That gives the players and those around them security, he concludes.

The referee at Atlético Madrid against Arsenal was completely different. Referee Danny Makkelie simply blew the whistle instead of exuding aplomb, Meier criticized the Dutchman's performance.

Switzerland once a refereeing power - Schnyder next?

Schärer is the first Swiss referee since Massimo Busacca 16 years ago to make it into the elite of international refereeing. "Swiss referees have always been at a World Cup since 1934. For a long time, we were represented in the Champions League by not just one, but three, four or five referees. In the heyday, five of the 30 European referees were from Switzerland," explains Meier.

When Massimo Busacca was lost, the thread was broken. "Sandro has now picked it up, no, he's really taken it in hand and really tightened the rope," says Meier, adding: "Of course I hope that others will now also get the opportunity to make a real splash in the Champions League."

Meier cites Urs Schnyder as an example, who also has qualities. His conclusion: "For referees in Switzerland, it was the best thing that could have happened."