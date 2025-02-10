Season could be over for him: Becir Omeragic injured his meniscus at his club Montpellier Keystone

Becir Omeragic suffered an injury on Sunday in the championship match with Montpellier in Strasbourg and will now have to undergo meniscus surgery.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The defender will be out for at least two months.

Despite his club's almost hopeless situation - Montpellier are bottom of the table - the 23-year-old from Geneva has had a very good season so far. The seven-time Swiss international has established himself as one of the leaders of his team. However, it is to be feared that his season came to an end on Sunday in the 2-0 defeat in Alsace.