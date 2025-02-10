  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bad luck for Nati defender Becir Omeragic undergoes meniscus surgery

SDA

10.2.2025 - 17:32

Season could be over for him: Becir Omeragic injured his meniscus at his club Montpellier
Season could be over for him: Becir Omeragic injured his meniscus at his club Montpellier
Keystone

Becir Omeragic suffered an injury on Sunday in the championship match with Montpellier in Strasbourg and will now have to undergo meniscus surgery.

Keystone-SDA

10.02.2025, 17:32

10.02.2025, 18:16

The defender will be out for at least two months.

Despite his club's almost hopeless situation - Montpellier are bottom of the table - the 23-year-old from Geneva has had a very good season so far. The seven-time Swiss international has established himself as one of the leaders of his team. However, it is to be feared that his season came to an end on Sunday in the 2-0 defeat in Alsace.

More from the department

LaLiga on stream. Mallorca host Osasuna

LaLiga on streamMallorca host Osasuna

Referee boss takes a stand. What Dani Wermelinger says about the wrong decision to send him off

Referee boss takes a standWhat Dani Wermelinger says about the wrong decision to send him off

Before play-off game against Milan. Feyenoord sacks its coach Brian Priske

Before play-off game against MilanFeyenoord sacks its coach Brian Priske