In the quarter-final of the Lower Saxony Cup between Oldenburg and Meppen, everything points to a penalty shoot-out when Meppen's captain makes a curious mishap.

Luca Betschart

The regional league rivals VfB Oldenburg and SV Meppen are fighting a thrilling duel at eye level in the quarter-final of the Lower Saxony Cup. After the visitors took a 2:0 lead into the break, Oldenburg hit back after the break and forced extra time. No goals were scored until the 120th minute and everything pointed to a penalty shoot-out.

But then the cup drama took its course for SV Meppen. After goalkeeper Julius Pünt places the ball on the five-meter line, defender and captain Jonas Fedl is supposed to take the goal kick. However, he makes a serious mistake.

Fedl first puts the ball in front of himself and only plays it forward with the second contact. An infringement of the rules, which is rightly punished by the attentive referee with an indirect free kick for the opponents. Oldenburg's Julian Boccaccio does not need to be asked twice to convert the free kick to win 3:2 and send the stadium into raptures.

Unlucky Fedl, meanwhile, is looking for explanations after the cup exit. "In the situation where the double contact occurred, I didn't even realize it. It was 120 minutes of football. I didn't even realize what was happening," said Fedl according to "noz", adding: "The referee made the right decision according to the rules. That probably happens to me once in a lifetime."

