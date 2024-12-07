Liverpool's players, seen here warming up this week ahead of the game against Newcastle, will not be able to warm up on Saturday. Keystone

Storm Darragh is also causing a stir in English football. The Premier League Merseyside derby between Everton and leaders Liverpool has been canceled due to safety concerns.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Everton and Liverpool were due to meet on Saturday.

The match has been postponed due to the storm "Darragh".

The storm paralyzed large parts of the British Isles. Show more

This was announced by hosts Everton on Saturday afternoon a few hours before the scheduled kick-off. Two second division matches had already been called off on Friday due to the adverse weather conditions.

The storm paralyzed large parts of the British Isles. In Ireland and Great Britain, hundreds of thousands of households were temporarily without power, important roads were closed and trains, flights and ferries were canceled. In parts of Wales, wind speeds of up to 150 km/h posed a "danger to life", according to the British Meteorological Office. All football matches in Wales were canceled.

